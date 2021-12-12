Atlas: Rojinegra fans clothe the team prior to the Final

If Atlas will fight for the title, they will always have the red and black fans by their side.

Today there was a sample of this, because around a thousand red and black fans gathered at the Foxes concentration hotel to encourage them before tomorrow they face León in the return Final of Mexican soccer.

The carnival stage red and black It was a well-known hotel located on Avenida Americas, within Colonia Providencia, a place where players like Camilo Vargas, Julián Quinones, Edgar Zaldivar o Luis Reyes came out to live with the Guadalajara fans.

Also executives such as José Riestra, president of the team, took the time to accompany “La Fiel” in this banner by the red and black fans.

One of the players who showed more confidence by the fans was “Gary” Zaldivar, since the canterano de los Zorros even lit a flare to continue the festivities leading up to the Grand Final.

It will be this Sunday when the Jalisco Stadium receives León to face Atlas and define the new Mexican soccer champion, this in a commitment that will start at 8:15 p.m. at night.

JL