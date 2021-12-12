Atlas vs León, Mexico League final with Colombian protagonism: previous data, line-ups | Colombians Abroad

After going down on the scoreboard, the Lion of the Colombians William Tesillo, Andrés Mosquera, Stiven Barreiro and Ómar Fernández, came back and headed towards the ninth title in Liga MX. This Sunday they will visit the Atlas of Camilo Vargas and Julián Quiñones. A Mexican final with a very Colombian accent. Reinaldo Rueda will be very attentive to his National Team men.

The rojinegros will play with the local factor and although they have goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, one of the key pieces of the entire campaign, the criticism after the comeback in the first leg final did not wait. That is why his coach, the Argentine Diego Cocca, came out to defend him with “swashbuckling”. The man in the tricolor has appeared in several games and has several individual awards. “He has saved us a lot of times. The goalkeeper position is very ungrateful,” said Cocca, assuring that on Sunday “he will lead us to the title, we trust Camilo a lot.”

Atlas, by Vargas and Julián Quiñones, another with a good present and undisputed starter, won eight games and drew five in 17 dates of the regular season. They qualified second to the Liguilla with 29 points and have just eliminated two ‘heavyweights’: Rayados de Monterrey and Pumas. In the first leg they showed their teeth but very specific errors led them to end up losing the ground they had won. However, a 2-3 leaves the series very open for what will be the final duel in Jalisco.

León, led by Colombian William Tesillo and with three other Colombians on his squad, has numbers very similar to those of Atlas. Without a doubt it is a final with very even numbers. Ariel Holan’s men also scored 29 points in the regular season, after eight wins and five draws. In the Liguilla they left Puebla on the road and eliminated Tigres, by Luis Quiñones, in the semifinals.

Final round – Liga MX (Opening tournament 2021)

Stadium: Jalisco

Day: Sunday, December 12

Time: 9:15 pm (Colombian time)

Possible alignments

Atlas: Camilo Vargas; Martín Nervo, Ánderson Santamaría, Jesús Angulo; Luis Reyes, Diego Barbosa, Ángel Márquez, Aldo Rocha (C), Jairo Torres; Julio Furch and Julián Quiñones.

León: Rodolfo Cota; Jaine Barreiro, William Tesillo, Ramiro González, José Ramírez; José Rodríguez, Santiago Colombatto, Ómar Fernández; Ángel Mena, Jean Meneses and Víctor Dávila.