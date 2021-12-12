Atlético Nacional today: how much was left against Pereira by home runs

The second game of the fifth date of the BetPlay League semifinal home runs in group A, was starred by Nacional and Pereira, who in the end threw the greens as the winner after a 5-1.

The duel was always dominated by Alejandro Restrepo’s team, and he quickly went up in the scoreboard, because Yeison Guzmán finished off with the right in front of the goal and put the first of the night.

Later, On the 26th minute, Andrés Felipe Andrade finished with a left foot very strong to the left post and put the fans ‘purslane’ to celebrate again.

Later, the figure of the party was present again, since Yeison Guzmán finished with a left leg after an assist for 3-0.

And two minutes later, at 52, Guzmán himself put the fourth and the third of his personal account when scoring from outside the area taking advantage of a pass from Danovis Banguero.

Despite this, Nacional continued to accelerate and at 55 minutes he scored fifth; it was the work of Sebastián Gómez after a pass from the Banguero side.

Later, at 69, Pereira found the discount after a penalty that was reviewed by the VAR and changed for a goal by the player Rafael Navarro.

Thus, the engagement came to an end, leaving a bulky scoreboard for the ‘purslanes’ 5-1, and Pereira as the team with the most goals in the semifinals so far in a row.

Thus, the paisa set added five units, remembering that he was eliminated from the commitment, and only ranks above Deportivo Pereira.

On the next date Nacional will play as a visitor against Junior from Barranquilla, while Deportivo Pereira will host the finalist Deportivo Cali.