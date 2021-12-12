ATTTA and the Diversity Clinic spoke at the General Medicine Congress

The 9th Congress is organized by the Association of General Medicine of the province of Buenos Aires (AMGBA), with the accompaniment of the Municipality of La Costa. It was attended by first-rate guests, leading conferences, workshops and discussion tables developed during this new edition.

The official opening ceremony was held last Thursday by the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Nicolás Kreplak, who was accompanied by the mayor of Mar de Ajó, Cristian Cardozo and the president of AMGBA, Cintia Raminger.

The activities of the 9th edition of the Congress were developed under the slogan ?? Where the feet tread: community, territory and Health team as protagonists ??.

Ocampo’s lectures together with Dr. Lozza, general practitioner at the Diversity Clinic, were held during the day scheduled for Saturday in the ?? Ramón Carillo ?? Room, of the Multicultural Space of Mar de Ajó, under the premises of: Rethinking the models of care in diversities and trans people.

?? The idea is to sensitize and make visible ??, indicated to LA RAZÓN, Victoria Ocampo, who participates together with the Clinic and ATTTA for the second consecutive time, ?? in the National Congress we participated in 2019 in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán ??.

Diversity Clinic

In this sense, she detailed about raising awareness among health teams about the complexities of the LGBT community, especially about trans women, telling them in the first person as well as being a trans woman, what is suffered in matters of access to public health, highlighting the importance of the existence of diversity clinics ??.

Likewise, he highlighted the participation in conjunction with two general practitioners, professionals from the city of Mar del Plata, who also make up a Diversity Clinic in that town.

?? Fortunately, diversity clinics have increased exponentially ?? he assures, ?? nevertheless that of Chivilcoy continues to be the one of greatest reference in the Province, due to its system of operation and incidence in the community ??.

?? Our office is open to all the problems of the trans community, being pioneers in this matter ?? he pointed out.

Is it just about getting hormonal?

This was the premise of the second dissertation, and it was Victoria’s interpellation to the audience, ?? it really is a topic to debate ??, he points out, ?? not all trans people need to get hormonal, and even so if a partner comes to love To do so, we must evaluate her integrality, that is, her diet, her quality of life, if she has a job, if she is a prostitute, it is a combo, it is not only to give her the hormone and to fix herself. The Diversity Clinics are there for that, to provide support in daily life and in order to improve the quality of life, that is the main objective of our work ??.

Access to healthcare

Victoria emphasizes – once again – that the mortality rate of trans women is 35 years, it is an average life that must be reversed, I cannot give a partner a hormone because she requests it and not worry about their accompaniment, that is why the territorial work we do, to improve the lives of trans people ??.

What we lack

“That we can be present at a Congress of these dimensions is very important,” he concluded, however, he remarked within the framework of expectations and what remains to be done, that “there were no trans people convened, although I was speaking, there is still direct contact with trans people and listening to their testimonies, the reality is that this openness is necessary, that the partners can tell health professionals what their basic needs are when arriving at a center of health, there is no call for the trans community yet, despite the fact that having been able to participate as a health professional has been wonderful ??.