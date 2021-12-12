Aurinegra party! Real Spain eliminates Motagua and is a finalist in Honduras

The Real Spain tonight became the first finalist of the Apertura 2021/2022 tournament of the Honduras National League after beating 2-0 at Motagua in the second leg of the semifinals. The aggregate was 3-1, in the first leg they ended 1-1 last Saturday in Tegucigalpa.

Four years later the Machine returns to the most important matches of the championship, for the first time by the hand of Mexican coach Raúl el Potro Gutiérrez and they assured to finish the grand final at home. San Pedro Sula.

THE ACTIONS

Real Spain arrived with the advantage that the tie put them in the final and Motagua played with greater pressure due to the urgency to win. However, the starting lineup of the Blues was surprising because Kevin el Choloma López, Iván el Chino López and Roberto Moreira remained on the bench.

Darixon Back He had two chances in the first minutes of the match, in one he finished off wide and in the other the goalkeeper Jonathan Rougier stopped him.

Then the repertoire of the meta auriegro began Luis the Buba López being key to keeping zero on your arc. He deflected the powerful shots of Josué Villafranca and Jessé Moncada in the 20th and 35th minutes.

It was an electrifying first half because none of them gave ground, much friction due to the magnitude of the confrontation.

Already in the second half, the special guest appeared, Darixon Vuelta’s center with a free kick and the Argentine Ramiro Rocca only pushed her into the blue area to nail it 1-0 at minute 60. It was madness in the Morazán stadium which looked packed.

Just a few minutes later and the newcomer Alejandro Reyes was decisive with his free kick, Marcelo Pereira deflected it in his attempt to get the ball and went straight to the nets for the local 2-0 at minute 65. The euphoria aurinegra was unleashed.

As much as he moved his pieces, coach Diego Vázquez el Motagua could not pierce Buba’s goal. At 73, again the goalkeeper of the Machine covered Gonzalo Klusener’s hand in hand.

Motagua tried, they were wounded. But the Machine began to close the match by taking out the explosives Ramiro Rocca and Darixon Vuelta.

Final whistle from referee Óscar Moncada and the aurinegra party began. It took four years to return to a final, they had not done so since the Apertura 2017 when they raised the cup from the hand of Uruguayan coach Martín el Tato García. They are looking for their 13th title in history.

By finishing as leader of the regular rounds, Real España closes the second leg of the championship final at home.

For his part the Motagua is eliminated and this Sunday they travel to Guatemala to meet on Tuesday (9:00 pm) for the second leg of the Concacaf League against Comunicaciones. The chapines have the advantage of the 2-1 victory achieved in Tegucigalpa.

DATA SHEET:

Real Spain: Luis el Buba López; Wisdom Quaye (Kevin Álvarez 82), Devron García, Getsel Montes, Franklin Flores; Jeison Mejía (Alejandro Reyes 63), Mayron Flores, Jhow Benavídez, Darixon Vuelta (Michaell García); Omar Rosas and Ramiro Rocca (Carlos Bernárdez 76). DT Raúl el Potro Gutiérrez.

Yellow: Devron García (11), Omar Rosas (23), Michaell Perelló (41) and Jhow Benavídez (65).

Reds: There was not.

Motagua: Jonathan Rougier; Wesly Decas, Carlos Meléndez, Marcelo Pereira, Diego Rodríguez; Jonathan Núñez, Óscar García (Diego Auzqui 46), Jesse Moncada (Iván el Chino López 65), Carlos el Muma Fernández (Kevin el Choloma López 46); Josué Villafranca (Roberto Moreira 58) and Marco Vega (Gonzalo Klusener 58). DT Diego Vazquez.

Yellow: Marco Vega (43), Diego Auzqui (54), Roberto Moreira (65) and Kevin López (69).

Reds: There was not.