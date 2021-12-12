AWS, Azure or Google for the Cloud business

This week, specifically last Thursday, popular websites and widely used services were taken out of service. We talk about some like Disney Plus, Netflix or Tinder in some Ticketmaster regions. Roomba vacuums, Amazon’s Ring security cameras and other internet-connected devices were also affected by the outage. And all, because of one of the biggest outages in AWS, the Amazon cloud company.

During the last few years, and especially since the pandemic, the battle for the cloud in large companies has redoubled. We are talking about services not only about web hosting or services, but also that they support the data on the internet of nations and armies. And in that struggle to take over the market are Amazon with AWS, Microsoft with Azure or Google with its Cloud services.

Its weight is revealing for two main reasons. The first: your accounts. At Amazon, AWS has long been its most profitable division. For its part, Microsoft has its current spearhead in Azure after a few years ceasing to be windows company. At Google, at the moment it has not reached the same but, but it is another of the divisions that grow the most in income.

The second: that their current CEOs proceed or have had to do with their businesses in the cloud. Both Andy Jassy at Amazon and Nadella at Microsoft came from running their web branches, and Pichai at Google also had a lot to do with Google Drive before taking over Alphabet.

Who are and how the cloud business is divided into its main players

First of all, let’s talk a little about this invisible technological revolution in a way. Cloud computing alone has changed how technology works. The cloud has become a resource that offers optimization of operating costs, reduces risks by offering the possibility of a lower initial investment, provides access flexibility and efficient use of resources.

