Bad news for Dávinson Sánchez and Tottenham: they would be left without European competition | Other Soccer Leagues

UEFA has communicated to the Tottenham and Rennes clubs that it has not found a solution to reschedule the match between the two in the Conference League that could not be played due to an outbreak of covid-19 in the former, and that its Control, Ethics and Discipline will make a decision on the result, according to the competition regulations.

The match corresponded to the last day of the group stage and was scheduled to take place on the 9th in London, but it could not be played, after which the two teams studied with UEFA when the match could be held in which the ‘Spurs’ played the pass to the next round.

“Unfortunately, despite all efforts, no solution could be found that could work for both clubs. Consequently, the match can no longer be contested and the matter will be referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee for to make a decision in accordance with Annex J of the competition regulations, “said UEFA.

The draw for the next phase of the Conference League will be held next Monday and according to the competition regulations, Tottenham, which is third in its group with 7 points, behind Vitesse with 10 and Rennes with 11, could be out of the same.

It should be remembered that the draw will give the pairings of the previous round of 16, in which the second classified from the group stage will be measured against the teams that come from the Europa League, after being eliminated from that competition. Subsequently, these winners will collide with those who advanced as the first of their respective groups.