Balance, we tested the best app of 2021 according to the editors of Google Play

Balance is an application that arrived on Google Play in the first half of 2021, after having made a name for itself on iOS as one of the best applications for meditation. And it is that, this offers a large number of tools and exercises, in addition to offering personalized plans based on each user, their needs and their abilities in the field of meditation.

Choose what you want to do

Personalized plans in Balance

You will start by answering some questions about your goals, among which you can choose some such as reducing stress, increase concentration or improve your mood, which you will then have to order according to the importance of these for you.

You too will ask about the causes of your stress, and after answering, it will begin to develop a personalized plan that adapts to you and your needs, for which you will also have to log in.

Exercise explanation

When everything is ready, there will be a preview of your plan, which also adapts to your experience with meditation and to which you must start in order to start your journey through the application.

Within the application you can find different exercises that, preceded by a small explanatory sheet, they will help you achieve different goals, how to control your breathing or improve your memory.

Meditation with music

Audio customization

When you enter a meditation session, music will begin to play that is custom made from audio clips depending on your characteristics, experience and learning speed.

In addition, you will also have a guide – who speaks in English – who it will help you take the first steps in your meditations, explaining how you should do it and giving you some tips so that you can carry out this process in a more comfortable way

When finished, you will see a summary of meditation and progress that you carry in your skills. As you progress in the meditations, you will develop different skills with various benefits depending on each one.

Exercise day 2

You can access these from the main screen. In addition, you can also set the time you want to spend doing this exercise, which is pre-established depending on its type. On the other hand, there are also exercises and meditations that focus on your mood.

Within the application you can also access an area in which the different exercises and plans are listed so that you can access them separately, as well as a section from which you can access various exercises that will help you fall asleep.

From your profile section you will be able to check how long in total you have been meditating since you started using the application, as well as how you level the different skills.

Sleep scenarios in Balance

How to download on Google Play

You can download Balance for free on Google Play. In addition, you can enjoy a one-year free trial, since the service then costs 61.93 euros. Although some aspects of the app can also be used without trying the premium service

