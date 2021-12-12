Barcelona would not have hired Benaiges: Laporta

EFE

Mexico City / 12.12.2021 06:49:12





The president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, has assured that “having known” the complaints of sexual abuse against him former coordinator of Barça grassroots football Albert Benaiges, in a school in Barcelona, ​​the club would not have hired him.

“It is obvious that if we get to know everything that is coming out, we would not have hired him,” said the president of the entity in statements to the media in Pamplona, ​​where this Sunday the first team will face Osasuna.

The investigation, which the newspaper Ara has uncovered, has been opened as a result of the complaints filed in various police stations of the Mossos d’Esquadra by victims of the alleged sexual abuse of the former coach when he was acting as physical education teacher at the Escola Barcelona, ​​in the Les Corts neighborhood.

Laporta has indicated that the club is compiling “all the information that is coming out” on the case to “make an official statement.”

“This man left the club for personal reasons. He was hired for the talent he has to detect players and evaluate the soccer talent of young players,” he said.

In this sense, the president has asserted that “whoever intends to involve Barcelona in this whole issue, the club will react with all force”.

Born in Mexico In 1955, Benaiges was considered one of the benchmarks in the training of Barcelona youth soccer players for more than two decades.

With the arrival of Joan Laporta To the presidency last April, he returned to Barcelona as grassroots coordinator after leaving the club in 2011 to work in Dubai.

After this stage, he signed for Chivas where he stayed for three months, to later work in Dominican Republic and Japan.