BASEBALL – Valdez and Mazara give Licey a tight victory over the Bulls

César Valdez pitched six solid innings and Nomar Mazara had the only two hits for the Tigres, but one of them was a two-lap RBI, to give Licey a 2-1 victory over the Toros del Este in the game held this Saturday at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal stadium on the day of the winter fall baseball tournament.

The Tigers went over .500 with their win (18-17), their second in seven games against the bottom-sinking Toros at 13-22.

Valdez (4-1) worked the first six innings, allowed three hits, an undeserved run with a walk and five strikeouts. He was followed on the mound by Arodys Vizcaíno (7), Enyel de Los Santos (8) and Jairo Asencio (9). The latter was credited with his 12th save from the station.

Alfredo Simón (1-3) was the starter and loser for the Bulls. In 2.1 innings he gave up two undeserved laps with three walks and two strikeouts. He was followed in the box by Christopher Sánchez (3), Jhan Maríñez (5), Tim Peterson (7) and Fernando Abad (8).

The Bulls scored the first of the game in the first inning against Cesar Valdez.

After one out, Abraham Almonte hit the right field and went to second on a throwing error by Valdez as he tried to surprise him at first. Miguel Andújar flied out to left. Almonte advanced to third base on a deflected pitch and scored on an error by second baseman Anderson Tejeda on a hit by Steven Moya.

Licey scored two in the third inning against Toros starter Alfredo Simón.

After one out, Anderson Tejeda walked, Emilio Bonifacio reached on an error by shortstop Alen Hanson and Sergio Alcantara received four misses to load the bases. Chris Owings struck out and Christopher Sánchez came in to pitch. Nomar Mazara singled into right field to drive in Tejeda and Bonifacio.

For the Tigers, Mazara had two hits.

For the Bulls, Alejandro Mejía had two hits, Abraham Almonte, Steven Moya and Juan Graterol each had one