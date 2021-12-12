Be careful, not everything is ‘happy’ in the future of green hydrogen

European scientists, academics and engineers have launched this week the first Coalition for the Science of Hydrogen with the common objective of issuing recommendations on the role of this gas in the energy transition, generating debate and providing informed data to political managers so that they can base their decisions around hydrogen in concrete evidence and outside the business interests.

Cambridge University Professor of Mechanical Engineering, David cebon, has warned that UK and European Union politicians are making “big bets” on the future of hydrogen in the energy transition, but despite the “important” role that this gas is called to play, assures that experts are “concerned” by the growing “over-dependence” of this, when cheaper and scalable solutions already exist, such as electrification.

“Resting the decision only on private interests to guide the development of the sector risks what the evidence affirms”

The group, initially founded by five members of United Kingdom, Germany Y Netherlands, with extensive knowledge of hydrogen, chemical engineering or the decarbonization process of the economy, has launched a manifesto open to adherence by others experts.

One of them, the visiting professor at the University of Stratchclyde and a former BP engineer Tom baxter, ensures that any decision that involves investment of public money in hydrogen must be supported by facts. “Rest the decision only in vested interests to guide development of a hydrogen sector risks what the evidence affirms must be the role that hydrogen could play, “he warns.

Problem or solution

In fact, it warns that hydrogen itself is a “problem for decarbonization “, since it is still depended on as an important chemical when making, for example, nitrogen fertilizers. In that sense, the Toronto chemical engineer expert in development processes, Paul martin, states that the fossil-based hydrogen used today produces roughly the same amount of greenhouse gas emissions as the global aviation industry. Therefore, he insists that politicians need prioritize turning hydrogen green before you start thinking about where to use it.

The manifesto launched by the new coalition states that, to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, science assures that it is necessary to decarbonize the global economy by mid-century and, in this sense, the International Energy Agency has stated that , to achieve these global zero emission targets, the A priority must be to leave fossil fuels behind. For these experts this is not a small challenge and they bet that hydrogen is part of the innovative solutions as “a important piece of this puzzle “.

Green hydrogen transport testing in Japan. (EFE / María Roldán)

In the manifesto they assure that hydrogen, by itself, is a “massive decarbonization problem that it is necessary to start tackling, since most of the world’s hydrogen frequently comes from fossil fuels. governments are considering deploying the use of hydrogen in sectors where cheaper solutions already exist and efficient available today.

However, they defend a hydrogen “truly zero emissions” as “essential”, but add that this still “does not exist on a large scale” so they believe that hydrogen cannot be expected to have an impact on emissions. over the next decade. Likewise, they underline that the development of a hydrogen economy is a long way to go while science reiterates that it is necessary to act “today” to achieve the objectives zero emissions.

In the midst of all this confusion about the benefits and drawbacks of hydrogen, the Coalition for Hydrogen Science wants to bring evidence-based views to the table for political discussion, both in the EU and the UK. “We want to ensure that political decisions on hydrogen reflect the most effective pathway on the journey to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, “the manifesto states.

Green Hydrogen Research Laboratory in Chile. (EFE / Alberto Valdés)

In this context, they recommend to governments that zero-emission hydrogen is a opportunity to accelerate the energy transition. However, they recall that the “only” truly zero emissions hydrogen is the one that comes from renewable electricity. In his opinion, policies should prioritize the support only of green hydrogen, achieved from energy additional renewable as solar or wind.

If not, they assure that it will not have the necessary impact on climate change. For example, the one known as blue hydrogen, that produced by the burning of natural gas and the attempt to capture CO₂ could be used with caution. In that regard, they clarify that an emerging number of studies are shedding light on the lack of understanding about the impact on the climate of blue hydrogen and suggest that its emissions may be as bad or even worse than simple emissions from burning fossil fuels, in addition to being a very expensive route.

On the other hand, they advise that the development of green hydrogen to decarbonize sectors begins by using it where gray hydrogen is used today: The coalition defends that it is an opportunity to decarbonize the economy in sectors such as chemicals, agriculture, steel or aviation.

However, they point out that hydrogen should not delay the deployment of other existing electrification alternatives, since “It is not currently the best solution if it involves a greater risk or is more expensive than those already being developed“.

Finally, this coalition whose recommendations seek to fuel the debate around this energy option, affirms that it is currently “too expensive” to use hydrogen to heat buildings or for road transport, since its production requires vast amounts of energy, compared to other electrification alternatives.