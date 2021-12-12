Beating explains why the government cancels officials, but does not bring them to justice

The government of President Luis Abinader immediately cancels officials who deviate from good practices, but does not bring them to justice because it respects the independence of the public ministry, said the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, Jose Ignacio Paliza.

The influential government official clarified that “The government is not involved in the prosecution of any past or present corruption case“Said Paliza, which is why those who deviate from the correct procedures are canceled, but they are not charged in court because” there is an independent public prosecutor for that. “

The minister considered that Abinader’s decision to provide the country with an independent public ministry was correct because, in his opinion, a political leader had never been imprisoned for corruption before, after stating that in the Abinader government there are prisoners of all the games.

“In the Dominican Republic today there are sanctions and whoever commits an action outside the parameter of what is correct, there is a public ministry that can persecute him,” said Paliza when interviewed by Pablo McKinney on the television program “McKinney”, by Color View.

About reelection

The also president of the PRM stated that the change in the statutes of his party has not been made with the main purpose of facilitating the re-registration of Abinader because “that is resolved in the Constitution”, but to adapt them to the new times and the laws that they should recognize.

“But today the PRM and President Abinader are on something else. Abinader himself has asked in writing that this is not an issue that is dealt with within the party, talking about future political projects, because we lose the north and the main objectives that we seek today, “said the senior government official.

He defined these objectives as “promoting and consolidating the change that we promised to the Dominican people and political aspirations, the time will come to be raised and embodied.

He trusts that if the PRM complies with what has been promised, there will be no problems in presenting political projects because “we will receive the corresponding support.”

Regarding the judicial processes of PLD leaders, Paliza said that the challenge for all parties to generate institutions so that money is not a fundamental axis to participate in politics, and the organizations and the State “have to have better filters so that the Dominican society have the opportunity to vote for men and women who are not endowed with those practices (drug trafficking) with which none of us identify ourselves ”.

He said that any member of the PRM, regardless of the position he occupies, if he deviates from the best practices, the laws, “we immediately suspend him and we expel him.”

PRM unit

Regarding Guido Gómez Mazara’s recommendation that the government needs to balance the participation of PRM leaders of humble origins with those of the upper class who, in his opinion, constitute the majority, Paliza said that this is not the time to foment confrontations “nor fight of classes that do not exist in the Dominican Republic today ”.

Paliza considered that under the Abinader government, today all sectors have the same opportunities.

He expressed that those contradictions exposed by Gómez Mazara “do not identify the government of Abinader, much less President Abinader.”

When asked if he will seek to remain as president of the PRM in the immediate future, Paliza said that when he was chosen for that position he assumed it with humility and managed to maintain unity without internal noise, which made it possible to bring him to power.

He defined himself as a team man who places himself where the organization needs him, but clarified that there are still no candidacies because the election of the PRM authorities will be held before June when the current period expires.

On the political relationship between the PRM and the People’s Force, Paliza said that for the last elections they formalized an alliance to bring some common candidacies to the Senate that paid off because now there is a plural Upper House, but after that there are only cordial relations, as with other opposition parties.

He said that Abinader has facilitated dialogue with the different congressional benches to approve laws such as child marriage and is moving in the same direction with the Haitian issue.

He affirmed that despite the differences, the parties have shown maturity and contributions have been made to the country as a whole.

Better risk rating

In addressing the situation of the economy, Paliza said that the fact that the credit rating firms continue to value the country well, improves their ability to handle the situation.

He argued that today the country is growing, exchange stability, good deficit management, among others, because “here things are being handled much better than most countries.”

He cited the case of tourism, which is fundamental in the Dominican economy, which in his opinion has been recovered by the policies implemented by President Abinader, including medical insurance for all travelers, support for tourism companies to reopen and expand the offer.

“Without this dynamic, we would have a slowed down tourism sector today and today we have that the tourism sector has a much higher occupation than we have historically had in its best moments,” said the Administrative Minister of the Presidency.

Regarding the high cost of living, the minister said that the government is taking actions to contain the increases, among which he cited assuming part of the fuel costs, subsidizing the fertilizer sector and also the millers so that the bread does not rise.

He said that now the government increased the amount of the Supérate card so that they benefit at Christmas.