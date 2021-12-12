Beatriz Solís, the daughter of Marco Antonio Solís, shook the net in a tight swimsuit

Beatriz Solís is one of the daughters of Marco Antonio Solis. Although she is the daughter of the singer’s first marriage, with the artist Beatriz Adriana, she has an excellent relationship with her father and her younger sisters: Marla and Alison. The latter are daughters of the Mexican with Cristian Salas, his current wife.

Beatriz He currently has more than 129 thousand followers on his Instagram account, where he shows his life and tells of the great physical change he has made. “Before and after … always, but I have always struggled with my weight, as a child I was always full, to go down and then go up,” she said in one of her recent publications.

