Beatriz Solís, the daughter of Marco Antonio Solís, shook the net in a tight swimsuit

Beatriz Solís is one of the daughters of Marco Antonio Solis. Although she is the daughter of the singer’s first marriage, with the artist Beatriz Adriana, she has an excellent relationship with her father and her younger sisters: Marla and Alison. The latter are daughters of the Mexican with Cristian Salas, his current wife.

Beatriz He currently has more than 129 thousand followers on his Instagram account, where he shows his life and tells of the great physical change he has made. “Before and after … always, but I have always struggled with my weight, as a child I was always full, to go down and then go up,” she said in one of her recent publications.

What’s more, Beatriz He said: “In 2014 I graduated as a” Dietitian “but by getting into music 100% I could not exercise my degree except with some close people … now I am almost a year away from being a health coach and the truth is that it has been one of the greatest satisfactions of my life to be able to help others ”.

In the last hours, Beatriz shared in her Instagram stories a photograph where she is seen posing on a deck chair sunbathing with one hand on her head. The singer’s daughter wore an animal print bikini with sleeves and black sunglasses. “Take me back,” he wrote, implying that it was an image from the past.

The image of Marco Antonio Solís’ daughter was taken at Marriott’s Shadow Ridge I-The Villages, in the United States. The image of Beatriz showed the great physical change that the singer has made over the years, and the weight she has lost.