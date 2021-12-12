Beautifull! She is Débora Hallal, representative of Mexico in Miss Universe 2021: PHOTOS

The most important beauty pageant in the world is about to take place and Mexico He could not be left behind with his representative who will compete this Sunday with dozens of women to be crowned as the ‘most beautiful’ in the world.

For the 2021 edition of this beauty contest, Debora Hallal, the Sinaloan who will represent the Aztec country; He must show with his talent, intelligence and beauty that he deserves to wear the crown. Here we tell you a little about the history of the Mexican.

Debora Hallal Ayala She is originally from Los Mochis, Sinaloa. He was born on July 18, 1996 and is currently 25 years old. It measures 1.79 cm. She is a graduate of the TecMilenio University as a graduate in Business Administration.

Her career was catapulted when in 2016 she was one of the 16 finalists in the contest. Miss World Teen, and in 2020 she was the representative of Sinaloa in the Mexican Universal 2020, where he had the first position of finalist.

Hallal is also considered as a philanthropic woman, as he is in charge of the project “A purpose”, which is in charge of supporting low-income people.

According to information published on the page of Miss universe, she is also president of the Council of Volunteer Veteran Firefighters from Los Mochis.

In addition, Débora was the host of the local program ‘Knowing Sinaloa’. Is currently tourism ambassador, so it is very focused on collaborating on projects to show the beauty and culture of Mexico. His hobbies include skating and horseback riding.

Yesterday, the Sinaloan dazzled the public during the typical costume contest, where he wore a piece designed by Esteban Ortiz, with more than a million crystals approximately one millimeter thick. The costume represents the clothing worn by the Aztecs.

The next edition of Miss Universe 2021 will be held in Israel this Sunday, December 12, and can be seen at 6:00 p.m.

