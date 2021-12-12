Before passing away Carmen Salinas sent a message to Alicia Machado

Before suffering the unexpected fall, Carmen Salinas placeholder image was one of the faithful viewers of “The House of the Famous”. The actress had her favorite contestants from the beginning, to whom she sent a nice message wishing them the best of luck.

The Mexican went to Alicia Machado and Pablo Montero and through a video she wanted to let them know, although they, because they were locked in that house and unable to have contact with the outside world, did not find out until the reality show ended.

“I love you with all my soul and may you triumph”, Expressed Salinas in the audiovisual.

When both arrived at the final gala and were able to leave the house to go home with their family, they heard the message with which they were very moved to learn that at that time, the actress was in intensive care in a hospital from Mexico City.

“Oh my life! I’m very sorry about this, I didn’t know what happened to him. I hope I can go to visit her at the hospital and that they allow me to see her and leave a sweetheart, a kiss and a hug for such a wonderful woman as Doña Carmen. I love her with all my heart”Alicia said as she burst into tears.

Pablo Montero also issued a few words. “The news hit me like a stone, I have no words to say what hurts me. He is a person that I love with all my soul and the only thing I can say is that I will try to be there because that is the most important thing in situations like this, “he said.

Now that the terrible news of the sensitive death of Carmen Salinas has been known, this message that he sent them weeks before takes on much more importance for them.

When the news spread, the former Miss Universe shared on her Instagram profile a few words dedicated to the actress accompanied by an image in which they are together. “Pretty lady, always as loving as a mother who understands everything, my pretty lady @ carmensalinas_56 You will always be missed by receiving your advice! My heartfelt condolences 💐 to all of us, your loved ones and family! ”, He said.

However, Montero did not comment on the physical loss of the actress.

Remember that, the first Mexican actress passed away this past December 9 After a month hospitalized in a hospital in Mexico City, due to a stroke that she suffered at home when she arrived from her work commitments.