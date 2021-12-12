Belinda falls in love with everyone on video from the seashore

Belinda, like a stranded mermaid, falls in love with her silhouette | Instagram

Belinda looked like a beauty siren with a flirty ensemble in a video in which she appears from the seashore. Did she leave all her fans unable to breathe?

The singer Spanish, Belinda shows that she is always capable of surprising everyone, the beautiful blonde was featured in a new video in which she appears on the seashore wearing a black two-piece outfit that left more than one of her charms on display.

Belinda He recently reappeared in a series of images in which he allowed himself to be captured by the camera at various angles in a clip shared for 19 hours from his official Instagram account.

Belinda, like a stranded mermaid, falls in love with her silhouette. Photo: Instagram Capture



The interpreter of “Little frog“, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, rests her silhouette on the sand and allows herself to be captured in full view of all.

That feeling of sand on the skin … can be read in the description of the video that accompanies the snapshot.

The “businesswoman“, who has revealed her biggest beauty secret on several occasions linking the benefits of consuming a product such as collagen, which she has also launched in various presentations, was quickly the target of reactions from her Belifans.

Christian Nodal’s fiancee, it amassed a total of 316. 325 I like the video on Instagram where to date it has 14.4 million subscribers.

That moment, The heiress of Atlantis rising to the surface, Suddenly my hunger is gone, It comes, Why do I love you so much ?, You are the most beautiful forever !!!, You are a Goddess, Why are you such a Goddess? That feeling also when you took out music, Beli de mi corazon takes out songs, please.

These were some of the reactions for the “Netflix actress“who will resume her past facet in” Welcome to Eden “series in which she was invited to record during 2020 and from which she will return to Spain to resume production of a second season.

It should be said that the “naturalized mexican“It has become a phenomenon in expansion and after announcing its courtship with the regional musician, the” Princess of Latin Pop “, it has made the headlines and even more so after announcing its engagement on May 25.

It should be remembered that the “composer“” pianist “and recently” video clip director “, received a valuable jewel from Christian Nodal valued at more than 3 million dollars (about 60 million Mexican pesos).