Belinda teaches humility by leaving glamor behind and becoming Santa Claus

The girlfriend of Christian nodal She is one of the most beautiful and popular artists in music, which has shown her simplicity on multiple occasions, so this time she gave a chair of humility by leaving glamor behind and becoming Santa Claus.

Belinda is one of the most recognized and beautiful singers of the show, which has a long history that she began to cultivate since she was a child. In addition to her beauty and talent, she has always stood out for her simplicity with the public.

So on this occasion he gave a chair of humility by leaving glamor behind and becoming Santa claus, since through one of his social media accounts, he shared a video in which he is in front of a table full of toys.

In which the singer is observed greeting several children and inviting them to take one from the table. In this video, she looks extremely happy and very attentive to each one of them, so I do not hesitate to express her gratitude in happiness. publication.

His followers did not hesitate to comment and acknowledge this great show of love and affection on one of the most anticipated dates for children, so this section was filled with endless compliments and heartsWhat a nice gesture from Belinda, super simple.

In saying video The presence of Christian Nodal is not observed, although it is known that he also collaborated in this tender gesture. It is very nice that from their position they care and seek to help those who need them most, and what better than with children.

And it is that the interpreter of toad has been captured showing her simplicity on multiple occasions, let’s remember that video where she is eating some delicious tacos with much normality or the gesture she made to a fan of her boyfriend Christian Nodal during a concert.

Where it can be seen that he is going for a bouquet of flowers that a fan brought her boyfriend. Belinda confidently approaches the girl, takes the flowers and brings them to Christian Nodal’s hands, a great gesture of kindness and love for the audience.

There is no doubt that Belinda always surprises us with her simplicity, which was proven once again through social networks. We will continue to watch for more surprises you share or news regarding the details of your wedding with Christian Nodal.