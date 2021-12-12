BioCubaFarma prioritizes the development of 14 innovative products ›Science› Granma

Despite concentrating the work of its institutions for almost two years in the confrontation with COVID-19, the Business Group of the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries (BioCubaFarma) maintains on its agenda the execution of 14 prioritized research projects, mainly linked to cancer immunotherapy, treatment of neurological diseases, cardiovascular system, autoimmune, degenerative and new vaccines.

The aim is to achieve innovative drugs that, by acting differently from those that already exist for these ailments, expand the options to achieve more effective treatments aimed at favoring their stable control, improving the quality of life of patients.

Consulted by Granma, Doctor in Biological Sciences Rolando Pérez Rodríguez, Director of Science and Innovation at BioCubaFarma, expressed that in the course of research and in the different stages of clinical trials, a high percentage of the products under development have the potential to become results unique, and have generated invention patents in Cuba and abroad.

NEW APPLICATIONS FOR EXISTING PRODUCTS

Although well-known products such as Heberprot-P and the non-small cell lung cancer vaccine CIMAVAX-EGF appear on the list of high-priority projects, in both cases ongoing studies aim to broaden the field of applications.

Thus, Heberprot-P is working on the search for new formulations for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, while a new clinical trial is in preparation for bilateral symmetric neuropathy. The perspectives contemplate the design of new generations of the product, using nanotechnological systems.

It also has a sanitary registry in 24 countries, including Cuba, and patents granted in Australia, China, South Korea, Cuba, Europe, the United States, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Malaysia, Ukraine, Indonesia, Argentina, Canada and Japan.

The first product in the world with the aforementioned purpose, the CIMAVAX-EGF® vaccine is currently the subject of a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with premalignant lesions (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), and another retrospective aimed at the selection of new biomarkers clinical efficacy.

The proposal for a clinical trial focused on treating respiratory sequelae after SARS-COV-2 infection was also presented.

CREDENTIAL PROMISORIES

Under the name of CIGB 500, a peptide with cardiac cytoprotective action, this novel project completed phase I (in healthy volunteers) and phase IB (in patients with acute myocardial infarction) clinical trials, in which safety and tolerability were demonstrated. of the product.

A phase II clinical trial is currently underway in 15 hospitals in the country, whose period of inclusion-follow-up of patients has already concluded.

According to Dr. Pérez Rodríguez, CIGB-500 is a synthetic peptide of six amino acids, aimed at reducing the extension of myocardial infarction and protecting epithelial tissues from damage caused by ischemia-reperfusion events, without presenting incompatibility with the drugs commonly used to treat this ailment.

Developed by scientists at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), it is considered the first product of its kind focused on that purpose. It has a patent granted in Cuba, the United States, Turkey, Russia, China and Europe.

In the area of ​​oncology, Dr. Pérez Rodríguez stressed, we have, for example, the Savax project for active immunotherapy, from the CIGB, focused on obtaining an innovative product with an antiangiogenic effect (it reduces the formation of blood vessels in carcinoma and , therefore, it inhibits its growth), conceived mainly for the treatment of solid tumors and with possible repercussions in other chronic diseases, such as age-related macular degeneration.

Its route of application is subcutaneous and has a patent granted in China, Iran, South Africa, Canada, Cuba, South Korea, Russia, Australia, the United States (two), Japan and India.

Led by the Center for Drug Research and Development (CIDEM), the list of novelties includes the chemical compound JM-20, for use in Neurology. It has therapeutic potential for use in brain disorders, including Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

According to studies, JM-20 preserves mitochondrial function and has antioxidant, anti-calcium and anti-inflammatory action. It can cross the blood-brain barrier and has shown favorable effects in different animal models related to Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

Immersed in the final phase of pharmaceutical development for the subsequent advance to clinical trials, from the point of view of intellectual property it is protected by two patents, the first authorized in Cuba, USA, Canada, South Africa, Indonesia, India and Pakistan, and the second in Mexico, USA, China, Europe, Australia and Indonesia.

It also highlights the development of a conjugate vaccine that protects the Cuban child population from the main pathogen that causes infectious bacterial diseases, Streptococcus pneumonia.

In charge of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, the pneumococcal vaccine candidate has already undergone three phase I clinical trials in healthy young people aged 18 to 35 years, healthy children between four and five years old, and healthy infants aged seven to 11 months, providing evidence of safety, as no serious adverse event related to its administration was reported.

As indicated by Dr. Pérez Rodríguez, a Phase II / III clinical trial in the pediatric population was also completed, the results of which complete the conformation of the file to request the health registration of the drug and to be able to use it in that age group.

Other innovative products under development are the CIGB-814 peptide, whose field of application is the therapy of autoimmune diseases, the CIGB-845 peptide (treatment of neurological diseases), and the obtaining of nanoparticles for the modulation of the myeloid cell compartment in patients. with cancer (VSSP-IMOD project).

The projects Amylovis. Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment (Center for Neurosciences of Cuba), IL2 muteins. Cancer immunotherapy (Center for Molecular Immunology), NeuroEpo. Treatment of neurodegenerative diseases (Center for Molecular Immunology) and Nasvac. Active immunotherapy for chronic Hepatitis B (CIGB), complete the list of the 14 researches prioritized by BioCubaFarma.