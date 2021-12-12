Bitcoin needs to be regulated globally, according to IMF officials

Key facts: IMF intends, with regulations, to prevent crime and supervise transactions.

IMF experts highlighted the FATF guidance to regulate bitcoin.

Three officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), this week raised the need for a global regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. The main objective, they explain, is the prevention of crimes with bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets.

The three directors of the multilateral organization, Tobias Adrian, Dong He and Aditya Narain; proposed to the IMF’s Financial Stability Board to develop a global regulatory framework. The aim would be to provide “a comprehensive and coordinated approach” to keep track of the operations executed with BTC and other cryptocurrencies.

In the opinion of officials, cryptocurrencies, characterized by their cross-border and cross-sector capacity, limit the effectiveness of national approaches to their regulation. That is why there are countries adopting different strategies, which – according to the words of the aforementioned executives – may end up preventing the comprehensive coverage of these assets.

Many cryptocurrency service providers operate across borders, making monitoring and enforcement difficult. Uncoordinated regulatory measures can facilitate potentially destabilizing capital flows. Tobias Adrian, Dong He and Aditya Narain, IMF officials.

The directors took the opportunity to speak of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which recently updated its guide to regulate bitcoin. However, they clarify that, while this and other regulatory proposals are “useful”, “they are not sufficiently coordinated towards a global framework to manage risks against financial and market integrity, financial stability and consumer protection and investor”.

The IMF blog, along with the officials’ proposal, shares a graph that denotes growth

of the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies. Source: IMF.

The proposals, inconceivable from the Bitcoin ecosystem

IMF officials listed the aspects that the proposed regulatory framework must contain to make it global. For this, they rely on the crimes of corruption, money laundering and terrorist financing that can be committed with cryptocurrencies. It is worth clarifying that these play a very small role when it comes to the aforementioned actions, according to the international payments organization Swift.

Among what they point to, there are proposals that have already been applied in several countries and that have the backing of representative companies of the ecosystem, such as Binance. The most popular exchange according to its volume of trade, this year called for a clear regulation for BTC, a fact reported by CriptoNoticias.

For example, they say that those who provide services related to cryptocurrencies, such as digital wallets, exchanges and others, must have, according to these three directors, a license or authorization to operate. As they explain, the criteria to be followed to grant such permits “must be clearly articulated” and the previously designated authorities of the countries.

The requirements, they continue, “must be tailored to the main cryptoassets and stablecoins use cases.” Thus, services and products for investments —if the global regulations requested by Tobias Adrian, Dong He and Aditya Narain are carried out— must comply with the same obligations as brokers and securities dealers, in addition to being supervised by the relevant regulator.

Meanwhile, services and products for payments with cryptocurrencies should meet, according to them, the requirements similar to those of bank deposits and, in addition, be supervised by the Central Bank or the payment supervision authority of each jurisdiction.

“Regardless of the initial authority to approve services and products linked to cryptocurrencies, all supervisors, from central banks to securities and banking regulators, must coordinate to address the various risks that arise from different and changing uses,” they point out. .

They further propose that authorities provide clear requirements to already regulated financial institutions regarding their exposure and commitment to cryptocurrencies.

“For example, appropriate banking, securities, insurance and pension regulators should stipulate capital and liquidity requirements and exposure limits to different types of these assets, and require risk and suitability assessments from investors,” they said.

If, meanwhile, regulated entities provide custody services, the requirements will have to be clarified so that they address the alleged risks that arise from that function.

Some emerging markets and developing economies face more immediate and acute risks of currency substitution through crypto assets. Capital flow management measures will need to be adjusted vis-à-vis cryptocurrencies. This is because applying established regulatory tools to manage capital flows can be more challenging when value is transmitted through new instruments, new channels, and new service providers that are not regulated entities. Tobias Adrian, Dong He and Aditya Narain, IMF officials.

It is not the first time that something related to the IMF has pointed to a bitcoin regulation. Source: Twitter.

Regulating bitcoin is “an urgent necessity”

For the IMF experts mentioned in this text, the entire bitcoin regulation proposal is an “urgent necessity” and requires cross-border collaboration and cooperation “to address technological, legal, regulatory and supervisory challenges.”

Digital assets, they say, are potentially changing the international monetary and financial system in a deep way. That is why the IMF developed a strategy “to continue fulfilling its mandate in the digital age.”

“The Fund will work closely with the Financial Stability Board and other members of the international regulatory community to develop an effective regulatory approach for crypto assets,” they conclude.

It is not the first approximation to regulate bitcoin

The proposal of these directors is not new, especially if it is taken into account that this same year there have been several pronouncements in favor of regulating cryptocurrencies.

As we reviewed in CriptoNoticias in April, Gita Gopinath, the Fund’s chief economist, said that cryptocurrencies are a reality that cannot be denied and, therefore, agreements are needed to achieve its regulation.

It is logical, because for the IMF, the cryptocurrency ecosystem is the second issue of global interest at the financial level, as recorded in a publication of this newspaper.