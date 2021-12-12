Blue Jays would go for Freeman position of Vladimir Guerrero

The Toronto blue jays met with the agents representing the free agent first baseman Freddie freeman before MLB implemented a lockout after the collective agreement expired in early December, according to sources from Sportsnet journalist Shi Davidi.

Freeman, champion first baseman with Braves in the last tournament, he played the same position as the Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr., so if the Canadian team were to sign him, it would be necessary to see if Vladdy Jr. was made exclusively a full-time designated hitter, or was given the third base position again, as in the first year. of his MLB career.

Freeman, who spent his entire 12-year career with the Atlanta Braves, is seeking a contract that guarantees him six years in exchange for $ 180 million. It is said that the Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers and Braves, have also been in contact with the All-Star to add him as a luxury reinforcement starting next season.