Bravos players distribute their World Series prize

The players of Atlanta Braves have shown a show of camaraderie and ethics by making the largest share of their earnings from World Series in MLB history.

Never before in the history of Major League Baseball so much had been shared between the two participating teams in the postseason: $ 90.4 million. Of which the Braves have received a total of $ 32.57 million for being the winners of the world series.

And how is this money distributed? Well, the players vote how it is distributed and who (or who does not) receive a slice of that millionaire pie.

The Braves, in this regard, have broken a record by awarding 66 full bonuses of $ 397,391 dollars, in addition to 14 partial bonuses and 38 cash prizes. Figures that exceed the 60 bonuses, 9 partial and 4 awards that the Astros awarded in 2017.

The identities of the people to whom the bonuses and prizes have been destined will be kept anonymous according to the wishes of the Atlanta players, but they are known to have included coaches and general workers of the franchise as well as players.

And to all this, what is the Major League Baseball strike?

Since December 2 of this year, after not reaching an agreement with the Union of Peloteros in the signing of a new collective bargaining agreement, the owners of the MLB they voted unanimously to decree a “lockout” which basically “freezes” relations between Major League Baseball (and its member organizations) with players.

