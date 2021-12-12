Bregman will not be SS of Astros instead of Carlos Correa

The general manager of the Houston Astros, James Click stated that in no way does the club intend to change position in the infield to Alex Bregman, despite the fact that this he offered to become shortstop after the termination of your former partner’s contract Carlos Correa.

Bregman, who throughout his six seasons of MLB experience has served primarily as third baseman, said he is willing to play short stops in case the Puerto Rican does not return to the team through a free agency extension.

While it is true that Bregman has been shortstop in 129 games, the board and manager Dusty Baker would not be willing to move him to the other side of the field.

In 966 innings as shortstop, Alex Bregman has only made 11 errors, that is, he has defended the position with an average fielding effectiveness of .973, in fact he is a better percentage than he registered in the hot corner (.964).