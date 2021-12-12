Brett Favre gave the best game of his career in honor of his father

Editorial Mediotiempo

On December 22, 2003 an incredible love story was lived, but it was not between boyfriend and girlfriend, nor husband and wife, but it was between a son and a father just passed away. It was Brett favre, then quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, who honored the memory of his dad one day after his death.

It all started on December 21, 2003 when the media announced the tragic death of quarterback’s father due to heart attack while driving in Kiln County, Mississippi, the hometown of number ‘4’ of the Packers.

The next day, Green Bay played the then Oakland Raiders on Monday Night Football. Favre did not hesitate: he had to play because his dad would have liked it that way.

#TBT Packers-Raiders 2003: One day after his father passed away, Brett Favre decided to play a week 16 game at Oakland …. He went out and had one of the greatest games of his career! Favre completed 73.3% of his passes for 399 yards, 4 touchdowns and a 154.9 rating (career high) pic.twitter.com/VgYJGcS8GB – Four Verts ???? (@FourVerticals_) July 18, 2019

“I knew my dad would have wanted me to play. I love him very much and I love this game. It meant a lot to me, my dad, my family, and I was not expecting this kind of performance. But I know he was looking at me tonight“Favre said after the game.

And what a moment. Favre not only did he play the day after his father’s death, but gave possibly the best game of his career and delighted all NFL fans with an emotional story, worthy of a movie.

Set two records that night

The General completed 22 of 30 passes for 399 yards and four passing touchdowns., including two memorable ones, one from 22 yards to Wesley Walls and another from 43 yards to Javon Walker. What’s more, Favre set two records on the Packers that night with his 311 passing yards in the first half and his 154.9 rating.