Camilo breaks into CRY during a CONCERT for this reason | VIDEO

There is nothing better for an artist than to be a prophet in his land. And this is precisely what the Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo, who recently enjoyed one of the most important nights of his career. With musical success as a constant in his life and the clothing of the public that adores him, Camilo enjoyed the honeys of performing in his country and succeed as he had dreamed so much.

And it is that so much was what he achieved Camilo and assimilated suddenly, that he couldn’t help breaking down in tears during the aforementioned presentation in Colombia, something that ultimately marked a before and after in his career.

Camilo, prophet in his land!

Camilo is enjoying the best stage of his musical career with just 27 years of life. And, how could it be otherwise, the singer-songwriter appeared at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá, venue in his country that received him as a winner, concert and music salesman, as well as an award winner.

With all this in his surroundings, Camilo was applauded in the middle of the event and, with his soul broken by this, he he let out a heartbroken cry while the thousands of people cheered him on.

Visibly moved and covering his face with his arm, the most emotional side of the musician could be seen, who thus professed his eternal love for Colombia.

Give an emotional message to your fans

Moved by the welcome and with his EvaLuna couple by his side, Camilo He endorsed his emotion with a message on social networks that echoed the gratitude he has towards those who support him.

“I had NEVER, NEVER been as nervous as before I went upstairs to sing at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá. It was to return home, to meet the family that was always waiting with open arms, with eyes full of tears and with the contained desire to shout with emotion to celebrate the accumulation of blessings in recent times! “, Said Camilo.

Without further ado, he added the words to his fans.

“Thanks to all the people who traveled from all over Colombia for this meeting. Since I picked up my first guitar and wrote my first songs, I dreamed of traveling the world showing my sound, which is nothing more than the sound of my roots. , of my origin, of my country that made me who I am “. “And in the most distant of all cities, I have always seen a Colombian flag rise in the public making me feel at home. Thank you, thank you for growing up with me and for making me who I am!” He said.

To top it off, he gave special thanks to the artists who accompanied him during his two concerts in Colombia.

