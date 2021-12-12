Can you guess how much this apartment that was paid for with cryptocurrencies in Argentina cost?

Digital assets are gaining more and more relevance within the traditional and tangible day-to-day economy. The beginning of the acquisition of goods in exchange for bitcoin is documented from the historic day for the community when two pizzas were acquired for the amount of 10,000 #BTC. Thanks to the development, acceptance of use by a majority less specialized in the asset and the facilities provided for the creation of wallets, the use of these digital assets is increasingly being accepted as standard. However, many detractors of its adoption on a large scale point out that volatility can affect the buyer or seller of the asset, causing the price to change suddenly and the value agreed between parties is lost. This was not an impediment to a real estate sale transaction in Argentina in which the option to pay with bitcoin was present.

Was volatility an impediment to the transaction? Can this example set us the way forward for the real estate acquisitions of the future?

Stability in times of volatility

Eventually, history would be made with the acquisition of real estate with crypto assets in Latin America, thanks to the popularization of knowledge about alternatives capable of offering users to effectively avoid volatility in assets such as Bitcoin. It is then that, the result of last November 23 reached by the real estate company REMAX, chaired by Ariel Champanier, was to record the transaction of a department used in which Bitcoin was present as one of the exchange alternatives agreed by one of the parties.

According to Champanier for the newspaper Ámbito de Argentina, both the buyer and the seller were able to understand each other in the language of cryptocurrencies, being able to quickly reach an agreement when it was mentioned that the initial offer was proposed to be canceled with Bitcoin, but the seller did not want to have exposure to such a sum of money and volatility.

“The property was published at 100,000 dollars (…), but despite the fact that the initial proposal was in Bitcoin, the change was made to a stable cryptocurrency that trades at the dollar, USDT. First, a test transaction was made for one dollar (1 USDT) to see if it arrived correctly, minutes later all the money was transferred, this was much easier than a traditional sale because the willingness to exchange came from the buyer and seller “, Champanier detailed.

Similarly, the novelty of the situation is that the money never had to be converted with the use of an exchange platform to credit the seller.

Instead, it could be kept within the ecosystem thanks to the knowledge that the agreeing parties had.

This type of experience will always depend on the will of the seller, said Champanier in relation to the way of making agreements by the real estate agency that he presides.

This allows us to envision a future in which all these operations are increasingly common but, as mentioned, the success of the operation was not in the company in charge of serving as a bridge between the parties signing the agreement, but in the motivation and desire for user participation because said agreement was finalized with cryptocurrencies.

The responsibility of seeing a future with stories of this type will depend on how much disclosure can come from those who trust cryptocurrencies as a better form of payments than traditional alternatives.

It may interest you: