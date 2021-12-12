Canelo Álvarez will not condition the weight of rivals in the cruise division

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 10.12.2021 13:56:14





One of the points that is most questioned Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez is that usually conditions his rivals prior to a fight, but it seems that it won’t happen when i get on the cruiser division, at least that’s how the trainer of the Guadalajara boxer announced it, Eddy reynoso.

And is that Eddy explained that in case the Congolese Ilunga Makabu be the rival of Canelo in this 2022, they will not impose weight restriction, So the Canelo He would get into the ring without limiting anyone to fight for him WBC Cruiser World Title.

“There will be no weight restrictions, but we will see how the negotiations unfold. The important thing is that we have the fight. We will start negotiations with your people and see what happens“, He said Reynoso.

Likewise, the coach of the Canelo explained that the boxer is in a good moment, so he can adapt without problems to move up from the super middleweight division to cruises without setbacks.

“The Canelo is at a weight where it can adapt to the cruising categoryor. So we just have to train hard, it has to be a great period of preparation to get strong for the fight, “he explained.