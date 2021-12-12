Carmen Salinas and Vicente Fernández: the CURIOSITIES they shared

The life of Carmen Salinas placeholder image and of Vicente Fernandez They are not as different as it seems, since in them there are several peculiarities that both share. The first one is the proximity of their deaths. The star of “Even in the best families“He left this world on December 9, while it took three days for the interpreter of”By your damn love” lost his life.

The lives of both characters were marked by poverty and a strong hunger to triumph on stage, so since they were young they looked for the opportunity to make a space in the entertainment.

Thanks to her sister working as a singer at a radio station, the little girl Carmen He started doing impersonations and singing from the age of 10. For its part, Vincent He sang to pass the time until at the age of 14 he participated and won an interpretation contest for fans in his native Guadalajara.

The star participated in dozens of movies and soap operas.

Crossing of ages between the two

The age difference between the two stars is minimal, because Carmelite was born on October 5, 1939, only three months before Vincent, who came to the world on February 17, 1940.

Another number also unites both stars is the presence of the number 17 at their weddings, since Salinas married the musician at this age Pedro Plascencia Ramirez, who was eight years older than her, while in the case of Fernández she got married when he was 23 years old, but María del Refugio Abarca, better known as “Cuquita”, he was 17 years old.

The marriage of Carmelita Salinas It ended badly, due to her divorce from her husband in 1979; on the contrary, “Chente“He lived in love with his wife and she with him until death separated them this morning.

The artist sold millions of records in his lifetime.

They debuted in the cinema months apart

The first serious work of the two occurred in 1964, since she was included in the cast of the telenovela “The neighborhood”, where he performed a small role. That same year, don Vincent He was already in Mexico City, where they began to pay him for his first appearances with groups such as mariachi Dawn or the Mariachi by José Aguilar.

Both were making a name from this moment, since in 1966 the fame of Vincent It exploded thanks to his presentation at the Blanquita theater, which also meant his first album. For its part, Salinas He appeared on the soap opera “The reason to live” in 1966 and “Frontera” a year later.

While the driver of “Even in the best families” he was offered the opportunity to appear in the film “The useless life of Pito Pérez “ In 1970, the doors of the seventh art were also opened to Fernández until the following year with the tape “Tacos al carbon”.

Brief way in driving

It is a little known facet of the interpreter of “Here between us“, but he had a period as host of a program called” Noches tapatías “, in which he participated alongside Fight Villa and Isabel Soto Lamarina, as well as a television special in which he spoke about the trajectory of Lola Beltrán.

For his part, Salinas was the head of the program “Even in the best families“, a program that seemed to parody talk shows like”Laura in America “ or the “Cristina Show“. It presented alleged real cases involving people who the driver helped after letting them expose their feelings.

Both installments were successful in their time, but neither “Chente“or”Carmelite“They were fortunate to be called back to direct a similar project in front of the camera, so they both concentrated on the art they had been harvesting for decades.

His last days

Concern in the media, as well as on social media, was sparked when it was reported that Carmen Salinas suffered a leak cerebral last November 11. Since then, his case has been followed up daily. The hopes of the public began to be lost when one of her relatives announced that the doctor had told them that the actress would not wake up.

The star spent 28 days in the hospital, during which her family and friends visited her frequently and gave indications of how her health was progressing. Although he had a slight recovery and even moved some of his fingers, Carmen Salinas He did not wake up again, he was 82 years old.

A similar case was that of don Vincent, who entered the hospital on August 6 after having a domestic accident and did not leave it during the almost 150 days that he remained alive. As with Mrs. Salinas, a reporter guard was made waiting for the latest clinical advances.

Despite his serious health, it was reported for weeks that the singer was stable. However, his last hours were critical, as he suffered a inflammation in the tracks respiratory which required sedation to keep him as comfortable as possible. However, in the end he lost the battle at 81 years of age.

