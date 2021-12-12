Carmen Salinas predicted her DEATH in this shocking scene from “Mi Fortuna es Amarte” | VIDEO

After being hospitalized for almost a month for a brain hemorrhage, Carmen Salinas placeholder image died at the age of 82, but something that has attracted attention is that the first actress was participating in the Televisa soap opera, ‘My fortune is Amarte, since it has been revealed that she predicted her death in a shocking scene.

The actress, who on December 9 had celebrated her birthday with her friends, family and media, recorded several scenes for Nicandro Díaz’s melodrama before she was taken to the hospital, which have already been broadcast, but there is a which has caused great surprise.

Related news

This is the scene in which Carmen Salinas predicted her death

In the episode broadcast on December 2, the audience was moved to see how “Doña Magos”, a character played by Carmelita, has a conversation with Lucía, Adriana Fonseca’s character, to whom she confesses that she is ill and asks her to keep the secret.

“How good that Diosito lent me life to meet my great-grandchildren,” said the actress in her dialogue, when Fonseca, in her role as David Zepeda’s partner, asks her what she is going to say to her family, to what she He responds: “That I am going to die? Promise me that you will always take care of both of us.”

Moments later the great-grandson of “Doña Magos” appears on the screen, who notices the presence of a hummingbird, a bird that both actresses look at in surprise. The next scene shows Carmen Salinas placeholder image in the pantheon, remembering the conversation with the young woman, who passed away.

In the sequence, a hummingbird appears again, a detail that fans of the actress and the melodrama have pointed out as premonitory, since it seems to predict that the death He was close to the former deputy.