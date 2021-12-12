Carmen Salinas predicted her DEATH in this shocking scene from “Mi Fortuna es Amarte” | VIDEO

Admin 13 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 38 Views

After being hospitalized for almost a month for a brain hemorrhage, Carmen Salinas placeholder image died at the age of 82, but something that has attracted attention is that the first actress was participating in the Televisa soap opera, ‘My fortune is Amarte, since it has been revealed that she predicted her death in a shocking scene.

The actress, who on December 9 had celebrated her birthday with her friends, family and media, recorded several scenes for Nicandro Díaz’s melodrama before she was taken to the hospital, which have already been broadcast, but there is a which has caused great surprise.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

What did Resident give Bad Bunny?

The exponent of urban music René Pérez had a stellar appearance during the second concert …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved