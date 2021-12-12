Cavani, the forward wanted by Xavi

Two proper names are in the ‘pole position’ to strengthen the team in this winter market. One has been ringing in the club offices for a long time. Xavi was the first to propose his signing, the player welcomed the offer with open arms, the club’s CEO, Ferran Reverter, and the director of football, Mateu Alemany, traveled to Manchester to open negotiations and now they are waiting for the ‘citizen’ to accept the downward claims of the blaugrana: today they are separated by about 15 million euros. We are talking about Ferran torres, a versatile forward, who barely plays with Pep Guardiola, but that would be a key piece in the attack of Xavi, much in need of a man with a goal and with immediate adaptation to the Barcelona system: in this section, the fact of playing for Pep’s City is a guarantee.

But it is not only trusted to bring towers this winter but They are also trying to sign a center forward, with immediate adaptation and proven quality. In this case, the chosen and desired one is Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan hardly plays in the Manchester United, overshadowed since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, so I would look very favorably on a way out. The club would be considering a six-month loan, taking into account that the contract ends this June and could make him a new contract, depending on his performance. In fact, as you may have learned AS, Reverter and Alemany’s trip to Manchester a few weeks ago also aimed to contact the player and the ‘red’ club.

The first contacts with Cavani have been very positive: the player is willing to substantially lower his record to fit within the financial ‘fair play’. Now, the club is trying to convince United to release the Uruguayan for the next six months in the form of a loan, paying a small amount, especially considering that the forward ends his contract this June and would go free.

In any case, those responsible for the club are also fully aware that before signing they have to release chips and salary mass. And here is a first list of three names that are in pole position: Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho and Sergiño Dest. In the first two cases, even a unilateral termination of the contract would not be ruled out and they would be given the letter of freedom, while in the third a transfer would be raised directly. In addition, the future of Kun Agüero is also in the air: if your heart injury finally forces you to retire from football, Barcelona would release one more token in the winter market. In total, four casualties, which could end up being five, with the automatic cessation of the transfer of Luuk de Jong to Sevilla, to which a sixth should be added: Álex Collado has left on loan to Granada, although in his case he does not enter into the financial ‘fair play’ as he is not registered in the first team.