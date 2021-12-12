Champions League 2021: which are the eliminated teams and which are qualified for the Europa League atmp / Real Madrid / PSG / Borussia Dormunt / eliminated champions league Barcelona | Milan | sports

The last day of the Champions League For 16 teams, he defined the squads that will advance to the next phase, which, by occupying third place, compete in Europa League and those that are out of competition. Clubs like him Real Madrid and Manchester City have qualified as group winners. PSG Y Atletico MadridInstead, they will face off in the round of 16 draw against a leading opponent from their table.

In the next note, find out how the protagonists of group A, B, C and D fared ahead of the next round of European competitions.

Qualified for round of 16

Group A

Manchester City: Despite losing 1-2 to RB Leipzig, those led by Pep Guardiola were already classified for the round of 16, so today’s match was mere formality. They finished leading with 12 units.

Paris Saint-Germain: The Parisians feasted on Bruges and won 4-1 with doubles from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé. Like the citizens, they were already insured in this instance.

B Group

Liverpool: The Anfield team beat AC Milan 2-1 and achieved a perfect score. They scored a total of 17 goals and conceded just six.

Atlético de Madrid: The mattresses suffered until the last date to access the knockout stages of the Champions League. They reached the game against Porto in the fourth box of their group, but after thrashing 3-1, and with AC Milan’s defeat against Liverpool, they got their ticket.

Group C

Ajax: The tulips had no problems in their group, as, like Liverpool, they also scored perfect.

Sporting de Lisboa: Despite losing to Ajax, the Portuguese team qualified for the next instance on goal difference. They made the same score as Borussia Dortmund, but had a difference of two goals in favor, while the Germans only one.

Group D

Real Madrid: Those led by Carlo Ancelotti, who did not start in the best way this first instance, recovered and chained four victories in a row.

Inter: The neroazurros were second in their group, behind the meringues, with ten points.

What are the teams that were eliminated directly?

Group A

Club Brugge: In six games, they won only one and lost four.

B Group

AC Milan: on their return to the Champions League, the Italian giant barely won in one of their games. He lost, finally, in four, with six goals for and nine against.

Group C

Besiktas: The Turkish team had a terrible Champions League in terms of results: no victory and the six lost games.

Group D

Shakhtar Donetsk: The Ukrainian team did not win any matches and lost in four of the six.

Who qualified for the Europa League?

Group A

RB Leipzig: The victory against Manchester City catapulted the German team into the second most important continental competition.

B Group

Porto: A point difference (5 to 4) was what ended up giving the Portuguese side the step over Milan, today eliminated.

Group C

Dortmund: The favorite team in betting was Marco Reus. It ended with three games won and another three, the remaining ones, lost. Instead, Ajax and Sporting Lisbon qualified.

Group D

Sheriff: Gustavo Dulanto will play the Europa League. His team won two of the six games he played and drew in one. The sum of these results earned him the seven points with which he qualified.

Spanish press points to Chelsea and PSG as future rivals of Real Madrid in the round of 16

The Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo stated that, according to statistics, there is a considerable probability that the Real Madrid face in the round of 16 at Chelsea, current tournament champion, or to Paris Saint-Germain, second classified team of group A.

According to the foreign media, statistical experts point out that there is a 32% chance for such a sporting confrontation to occur. “Mathematics points first to Chelsea and then to PSG as the most likely rivals for Real Madrid in the knockout stages of the Champions League,” reads a newspaper publication in the Spanish newspaper.