Chayanne’s daughter celebrated her birthday with a sexy dress and to the rhythm of the drums

Isadora Figueroa, daughter of singer Chayanne, turned 21 years old on December 11 and celebrated it in style with her family.

In her stories on Instagram, the young singer appeared with her closest friends on this special day.

However, the one who captured the moment of the dance between Isadora and Chayanne was Lele Pons, who is the singer’s niece.

In the audiovisual, the theme Happy Birthday, by the group Tambor Urbano, is heard in the background.

Isadora also uploaded a series of photos where she was seen wearing a sexy dress and Roman sandals.

In addition, Chayanne’s daughter wrote in the publication: “Happy, happy and happier! Thanks for all your messages.

According to what was observed in the images, the theme was inspired by Las Vegas, so it was a big celebration.

His followers took advantage of this post to leave hundreds of comments, most of them congratulations and good wishes on this new stage.

“Happy birthday, beautiful girl and may you continue to be surrounded by so many beautiful things in your life,” wrote the Venezuelan television presenter Carolina Sandoval.

Another user commented: “You are identical to your father.”

In the messages they also told her: “God fill you with immense blessings princess and continue radiating so much peace and happiness. We love you very much ”.

Isadora is the youngest daughter of Chayanne and the Venezuelan Marilisa Maronesse.

In social networks, the young woman publishes photos not only of her outfits but of family moments that she shares with her parents and brother.

Due to the fame of Chayanne, many closely follow each of the activities that Isadora does in her day to day, in addition to her musical projects with which she seeks to demonstrate that she has art in her blood.