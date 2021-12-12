“Checo Pérez has merit for giving Max a slipstream”

Hamilton and Verstappen sentence the F1 championship this weekend by Star + subscribe here

The head of Red Bull, Christian Horner, celebrated the work they did Max verstappen Y Checo Pérez in qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where the Dutch driver finished on pole thanks to the support of the Mexican.

“It was a great job from the whole team and we must also give credit to Checo for the slipstream. Max has done one of the best laps with all the pressure ”, said the manager.

Christian Horner with his Red Bull drivers, Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen. Getty

In the same vein, Christian horner He explained that the issue of the slipstream was main in the team’s conversations and this Saturday they carried it out.

“Yesterday we talked about the slipstreams and today the pilots have agreed,” Horner commented before the microphones of Dazn Formula 1.

Horner He added that the issue of the soft tire was dealt with during the same qualification, as there were doubts regarding the performance of the RB16B with the mild and medium compounds.

In the same way, he mentioned that Checo will be fundamental to put pressure on Lewis hamilton and with it help Max to get the world title.

“We were not clear about the tires, we were in a lot of doubts, but we are not unhappy about going out on the soft tomorrow. It is important to have Checo in front to try to pressure Lewis at the start and in the first laps, “he said.

For its part, Max verstppen He also thanked his teammate for his effort and acknowledged it on social media: “Incredible. From pole is the best way to start the final race. Great team effort. Thank you. Checo Pérez. Red bull Y Sling for the push “, shared Verstappen in his account of Twitter.

Checo Pérez He also echoed the strategy they followed to propel Mad Max to the privileged position for the last and final date: “We have a lot of races ahead of us. The main thing was to support Max in Q3 to have a good day and the suction was perfect ”, he said Checo Pérez.

The Dutchman came to Abu Dhabi tied on points (369.5) with his rival for the crown, but with an advantage in his favor, counting one more win (9) than the British star.