China opens as an ally of Ortega and donates 200 thousand Sinopharm anticovid vaccines

The People’s Republic of China delivered a total of 200 thousand doses of the Sinopharm vaccine against covid-19 to Nicaragua this Sunday, December 12, “as part of the beginning of the strengthening of fraternal relations” between both nations, which recently reestablished their diplomatic ties after the break of Nicaragua with the government of Taiwan.

According to the publication of the official media – the only ones authorized to cover these deliveries – the shipment that arrived this Sunday at the Augusto C. Sandino airport is part of a batch of one million drugs that Beijing undertook to deliver to Managua as a donation.

The doses arrived with the delegation of Ortega officials who recently signed the document to reestablish diplomatic relations between the two countries, led by the son of the presidential couple Laureano Ortega, as an advisor; the Minister of Finance and Public Credit, Iván Acosta; Rafael Ortega, as presidential delegate, and Mr. Yu Bo, delegate representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

“On behalf of President Daniel Ortega and fellow Vice President Rosario Murillo, the Nicaraguan people deeply appreciate this gesture of solidarity, cooperation, friendship and brotherhood of the people and government of the People’s Republic of China,” declared Laureano.

With the delivery of these vaccines, China officially started diplomatic relations with the Daniel Ortega regime, after for years Taiwan was the dictator’s main donor, injecting large disbursements to Nicaragua in the health, economic, social and livestock sectors. among others; in addition to being a key ally of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), an entity that has economically oxygenated the Ortega dictatorship.

Until the middle of this year, Taiwan had already surpassed the European Union as a source of resources after it increased its financial commitment to the Government during the course of this year.

Sinopharm vaccine

In September of this year, Nicaragua had already received a batch of 138 thousand doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, which were donated by the Covax mechanism of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), however the Ministry of Health (Minsa) until the date has not used such biologicals.

Although Sinopharm is a little-known biological, its use has already been approved by international health organizations and several countries around the world are already applying it.

The American newspaper The New York Times details in an article that at the beginning of 2020 the Institute of Biological Products of Beijing and the Chinese state pharmaceutical Sinopharm created the inactivated vaccine against the coronavirus called BBIBP-CorV.

Because the BBIBP-CorV coronaviruses are dead, they can be injected into the arm without causing COVID-19. Once inside the body, some of the inactivated viruses are taken up by a type of immune cell called an antigen-presenting cell.

On December 30, 2020, the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm detailed that the first interim analysis of the results of the phase III clinical trial showed that the vaccine reaches an efficacy of 79.34 percent after the administration of the second dose. The study adds that people who received the full immunization schedule produced a high level of antibodies against the virus, at a rate of 99.52 percent.