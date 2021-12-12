Chucky Lozano ready and with return date

The Italian team reported that Chucky already worked together with his teammates after the tremendous shock suffered by the Europa League.

December 11, 2021 · 21:46 hs

After Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano set off the alarms for the strong hit that was carried on the head during the game between the Napoli and the Leicester city on the Europa League, the Mexican striker I already know rejoined to training.

It was through their social networks that the Neapolitan squad reported that this Saturday the selected mexican he worked together with his peers. “Hirving Lozano did the entire training session together with the team”, detailed the club.

Chucky Lozano caused concern after the past December 9 came out in stretcher and with hortopédico collar of the stadium field Diego Armando Maradona after impacting with the hip of Wilfred Ndidi.

A day after the accident, the Mexican soccer player underwent a medical test to rule out a concussion. “The studies carried out on Hirving Lozano for the non-emotional craniofacial trauma, which he suffered in the last game, yielded a negative result.”

It was unknown how long the Chucky It would be far from the courts, it seems that it will not be out of for a long time, because your evolution go ahead, you already trained with him Napoli, and will surely add minutes in the three pending games for this 2021.