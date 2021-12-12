Clayton Kershaw MADE CLEAR who is the best Major League Baseball player – Complete Swing

December 12, 2021

By Pablo Pichardo

During the last two major league seasons, Los Angeles Dodgers they have managed to gather “authentic blunderbuss” that have led them to be in the center of the spotlight due to the large number of stars present in their squad.

Very important has been his movements to achieve this abundant quality when carrying out certain signatures and changes that have allowed players such as Max Scherzer, Trevor Bauer, Albert Pujols, and mainly Mookie Betts to wear the suit of the Californian team.

Precisely about Betts, who arrived in 2020 from the Boston Red Sox, the stellar pitcher spoke Clayton kershaw expressing that perhaps the 29-year-old is the best player of all in MLB.

Mookie served Boston for 6 seasons leaving a formidable batting average of .301 while managing to send 139 spherical to the stands, as well as winning multiple awards such as MVP, Batting Title and World Series Champion.

Kershaw, who is still a free agent and whose future with his old team is in the air, said that for the Mookie it is the big difference in the team and that he is without a doubt the best pound-for-pound player in all the Major Leagues above other players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Fernando Tatis Jr or the recent winners of the MVP of the season Shohei Ohtani and Bryce Harper during their conversation with José Castillo of The Los Angeles Time.

“We have always been good but Betts makes the difference. Mookie hits, fields and can shoot very hard, he is the best in all of baseball in all that combined and if we add to him what they do postseason, the catches that he makes that nobody else can, besides his batting, his on-base percentage, all that makes it better, “added the pitcher.

Since joining the Dodgers, the five-time All-Star has participated in 177 offensive line games of (.367 OBP / .511 SLG / .878 OPS) in addition to registering 39 homers and 97 RBIs.