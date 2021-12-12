Club América interested in Puebla player to be their new reinforcement

The America club keep trying to make a move in the winter transfer market, since regardless of the fact that the most important transactions are carried out in the summer, the directive headed by Santiago Banos is obliged to incorporate quality footballers who make an important difference in the quest to continue with the greatness of Eagles, consecrating local and international championships. For it, Santiago Solari you are clear about the areas you want to supply, even in the first instance, being these defense, and offense on the right wing. The defensive back managed to proclaim itself as one of the best in the Scream Mexico 2021, but in the Concachampions Final Y Quarterfinals of the Liguilla, there were specific errors that cost those of Coapa. On the other hand, the Argentine strategist expressed, on different occasions, his desire for a player who can attack as a stranger the way he wants. For now, it seems that the new reinforcement of America.

Is about Israel Reyes, a footballer who, as we know, the America club has been following since the middle of the Opening Tournament. The central defender performed in the line of three proposed by Nicolas Larcamón, Technical Director of Club Puebla. Throughout the contest, Kings He was one of the most trusted men for him helmsman Camotero, exposing a great starting capacity and controlled ball. His youth, on the other hand, would fall wonderfully in a campus Americanist that already requires a generational change, since many of its elements are already over 30 years old.

The difficulty for Israel Reyes to be the new reinforcement of Club América

As reported TUDN, Israel Reyes would have a fairly high cost compared to what the America club he expected to pay for it, and this paused the negotiations and would even make the operation impossible at the moment. However, it is known that in Coapa They try to lower the price of the defender by offering Renato Ibarra as a bargaining chip, attacker who could be a great reinforcement in the whole Ranged considering the departure of one of his most important attackers, Christian Tabó. Remember that Ibarra no longer enters into plans of the Eagles, so you are trying to place it on another team, or better yet, use it as an exchange to strengthen yourself.

Salvador Reyes, the other Camotero who strengthened Club América

For him Scream Mexico 2021, those of Coapa were made from the services of Salvador Reyes, who was also previously active in the Puebla. Chava It was from the revelations in the Guardians 2021, which immediately caught the attention of the America club, who hired him quickly. In his first semester defending the colors Azulcremas, Salvador Reyes played 1250 minutes, equivalent to 81% of total time, adding three annotations against Necaxa, Pachuca, and his former team, Puebla. Although he is a footballer criticized by the fans, the numbers show that he performed correctly.