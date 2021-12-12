Club América stove soccer: foreigner number 13?

The Stove Soccer does not stop. While for these hours the definition of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, the Eagles of America They play their own championship from the winter pass market rumors. In this case, beyond the already almost incorporation of Diego Valdes, add to the list of possible, a new player from abroad.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

First of all, it is worth clarifying that currently, the staff of Santiago Solari, not yet counting the Chilean from Santos Laguna, has 11 foreign soccer players. They are: the Uruguayans Sebastián Cáceres and Federico Viñas, the Argentines Emanuel Aguilera and Leonardo Suárez, the Colombians Roger Martínez and Nicolás Benedetti, the Paraguayans Bruno Valdez and Richard Sánchez, a Peruvian man Pedro Aquino, the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo and the Ecuadorian Renato Ibarra.

The most reasonable thing, at least in these circumstances and given that the Santiago Banos He confessed that they will look for at least two more reinforcements, is that the look points to elements born in the Mexican territory. On the contrary, the name of a midfielder who plays in Ecuador and who is Argentine recently emerged.

Is about Emmanuel Martinez. According to a publication by journalist Josh Mendoza on Twitter, the 27-year-old South American who is active in the Barcelona Sporting Club of the city of Guayaquil since January 2020, it would be in the interest of the Azulcrema directive and they would have already contacted to start the negotiation.

In addition, the communicator clarifies that, the alleged intentions of Renato Ibarra return to their country, would not be directly related to this alleged attraction to Martinez. “It is not a player-for-player exchange. Barcelona seeks to receive money and America seeks to give way to Ibarra. There has already been a rapprochement on both sides, to wait. “