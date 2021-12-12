Colombia team: three league players who would be called up

The Colombia National Team will have a friendly match against Honduras in January, a meeting that will serve as preparation to face the Playoffs South American. In this game, the coaching staff hopes to make some surprise calls, in which there will be players who are active in the national income.

The elect of Wheel, as it has been established, they would be footballers who are shining in the championship. Although the list may be long, three possible names were known.

The first is the great figure of Deportivo Cali, Teófilo Gutiérrez, who shines in the ‘Azucarero’ cast for his level of play, hierarchy, scoring power and ability to generate offensive play. At 36 years old, he is for many the best player in Colombia.

The second also passes through a man of creation. Is about David Macalister Silva, who is the one who commands the game of Millionaires in the league. The 34-year-old from Bogotá asks for a clue for a call.

Sergio mosquera It would be the third summoned for Rueda, of the players who act in the country. The central sports Tolima is going through a great moment of play and with 27 years could earn a place in the Eliminatory commitments.

It should be noted that the list of calls of the strategist of the ‘Tricolor’ could change drastically.

The friendly between Colombia and Honduras It will be played on Sunday, January 16 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, United States, at a time yet to be defined.