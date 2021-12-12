Cristiano Ronaldo saves Manchester United and gives him the three points against Norwich

2021-12-11

Manchester United again added three points in the Premier League after defeating Norwich City 0-1 in a very close match that Cristiano Ronaldo resolved by winning a penalty and taking it effectively.

Table of positions in the Premier League

The Portuguese reached seven goals in the English league season and his team is fifth with 27 points, it is not in the Champions zone because West Ham has a better goal difference, although it has the same number of units.

On the next matchday United are also on the road and go against Brentford, a team that the current matchday beat Watford 2-1.