Cristiano Ronaldo, the savior of Manchester United who almost always appears in the final minutes | Premier League | NCZD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

Cristiano Ronaldo find your comfort zone in the final minutes. When the potatoes are burning, when his team needs an agonizing goal to breathe tranquility, when all the attention of the game recovers enough tension, the Portuguese star always appears to make the team overflow with joy. Manchester United and leave things sentenced. This Saturday, the ‘Red Devils’ suffered more than they expected, but again the ‘7’ emerged as a hero to end the week with joy.

The game against Norwich was quite difficult for United. A spectacular performance by David de Gea kept the ‘Red Devils’ goal undefeated; while Cristiano Ronaldo he had to do his thing in the opposite area to generate a penalty and, later, score it.

It was at 75 minutes, just 15 from the end of regulation time, when the Portuguese star beat one of the best goalkeepers by saving penalties: the Dutchman Tim Krul. CR7 threw a strong cross shot and celebrated the 1-0 match. The scoreboard did not move again on the Carrow Road and the victory went to United.

These are three important points for the team that Ralf Rangnick now leads. Thanks to the victory, with the direct intervention of Cristiano -as usual-, the Manchester team is in fifth place in the Premier League with 27 points, 11 behind the leader.

– CR7 decisive zone –

Cristiano Ronaldo He is, perhaps, the most decisive footballer in the history of football. Whenever something is proposed, fight to the end to achieve it. And many times it succeeds. Precisely, this great virtue of the Portuguese is one of the fundamental things that Manchester United needed.

Of the 802 goals in his entire career, the Portuguese has celebrated 13 of them in 18 games this season with the ‘Red Devils’ . The special thing is that most of these conquests were made in the final moments of the respective meetings.

If we place the goals of Christian In the last 30 minutes with United this season, we will find seven celebrations. In fact, six were scored in the final 20 minutes, two of them in added time at the end of regulation time. .

The most remembered conquests of the ‘Commander’ were in the Champions League. In a complicated duel against Villarreal, the ‘Red Devils’ lost 1-0, but finally managed to turn it around with an agonizing goal from Cristiano at 90 + 5′ of the match.

Likewise, the Portuguese crack did it twice against Atalanta. First in Manchester, after starting losing 2-0, the English team managed to recover and CR7 scored the winning goal (3-2) in the 81st minute of the match. Something similar happened in Bergamo. United was about to lose, but at 90 + 1 ′, the ‘7 ′ shone with a great goal to rescue a valuable draw.

Date Game Goals in final minutes 09/11/2021 Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle 62 ′ 09/29/21 Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal 90 + 5 ′ 10/20/21 Manchester United 3-2 Atalanta 81 ′ 11/02/21 Manchester United 2-2 Atalanta 90 + 1 ′ 11/23/21 Manchester United 2-0 Villarreal 78 ′ 12/02/21 Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal 70 ′ 12/11/21 Manchester United 1-0 Norwich 75 ′

If it weren’t for these goals, Manchester United was a little lower in the Premier League table and, mainly, would not have qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Without a doubt, having Cristiano represents a special guarantee to avoid worse results.

There are only two months left until the Portuguese is 37 years old, and age does not weigh on him: he continues to demonstrate his validity at the highest level of world football. What he is achieving with the ‘Red Devils’ is crazy, beyond the fact that the team has not yet found its best course in terms of football. Of course, Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals seem to never stop.

