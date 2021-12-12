cryptocurrencies are on the mend

From December 6 to 12, 2021, the market kept balances in red. About 95% of cryptocurrencies lost value during the first six days of the week, in a fall that was continuous since last Saturday, December 4, after the downturn experienced by bitcoin (BTC).

However, in the course of this Sunday, December 12 a slight recovery is observed in the altcoin market. Weekly earnings exceed 16%, according to Live Coin Watch statistics.

The top cryptocurrencies is headed by tezos (XTZ) on whose platform two new projects with non-fungible tokens or NFTs were launched; Y EOS, where the community of block producers rebelled against the company that developed the project.

They follow him, tron (TRX), which launched beta testing for a game that mixes decentralized finance with NFT; Y NEM (XEM) which updates your wallet. The top closes with polkadot (DOT), which advances in the activation of its parachains (small blockchains)

After last week’s precipitous drop, the price of bitcoin has remained mostly on a downward trend, hovering around $ 48,000. Although in the course of this week it registered a slight recovery, reaching up to above USD 50,000.

The price of the cryptocurrency oscillates up and down throughout the days, and at times its value rises while at other times it falls. As of press time the average weekly profit is estimated at 3.6%.

Regarding these movements, a recent report by Ecoinometrics maintains that the dramatic fall in the price of bitcoin on December 4 is not consistent with the accumulation patterns of the different holder segments.

As reported in CriptoNoticias, analysts explain that the accumulation of coins was on the rise after November, except in a few addresses with large amounts, known as whales. Therefore, the firm ensures that the current price correction is an outlier event.

Ether (ETH), the cryptocurrency of Ethereum, also lost value amid the widespread market crash, and its average weekly low is 1% in these seven days. The cryptocurrency traded between $ 3,895 and more than $ 4,467, while the network of Ethereum lags the difficulty bomb again of ETH mining until June 2022. This, as part of the Arrow Glacier upgrade.

Other relevant cryptocurrencies by market capitalization too they go up in price in the last hours, after being down most of the week. All thanks to the recovery of some altcoins throughout this December 12.

Cardano (ADA), dogecoin (DOGE), and avalanche (AVAX) appreciate by more than 1%; while litecoin (LTC) and XRP rise above 4%; and polkadot (DOT) earns 5.6% of its value to be among the top of the most appreciated.

Ubisoft and Pantone launch NFT collections on the Tezos blockchain

This week, the video game company, Ubisoft, made official its entry into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to implement them in one of its most popular titles: Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. To this end, they have plans to launch a platform, called Ubisoft Quartz, which will be based on the Tezos blockchain.

As CriptoNoticias reported on December 8, on the new platform the players can access for free to the first three limited edition NFTs. It is an M4A1 tactical weapon, a tactical helmet and pants, which are available until December 15.

In a similar line of action, the company Pantone, creator of colors for graphic arts, also announced his entry into digital art by the hand of Tezos.

The blockchain team posted the information on Twitter, noting that Pantone NFTs, designed by artist Polygon1993, “show how color trends in the digital world are manifesting in the physical world and vice versa.” With the NFTs the company launched a new color designed for metaverses: PANTONE® 17-3938 Very Peri.

Shortly after these releases were known, Tezos’ cryptocurrency XTZ began to raise its price substantially, in a steady rise that took its value to a high of $ 5.97 on December 8. Weekly growth reached more than 16%, although it tends to decline in the last hours.

As of press time, XTZ’s market capitalization is $ 3.88 billion and daily trade volume is $ 108 million.

The price of XTZ peaked at $ 5.97 on November 8, falling the following days with the rest of the market. Source: Live Coin Watch.

EOS community blocks payments to the network developer

This December 8, 25 of the 30 main EOS block producers, grouped in the EOS Network Foundation (ENF), approved to stop the issuance of 67 million tokens from the network (over $ 220 million), which were scheduled to be unlocked and distributed to Block.one over the next six to seven years. The decision was made through a voting system implemented on the blockchain.

Block.one is a Cayman Islands registered company that had been the original developer of EOSIO since 2018. The decision of the new foundation to block the delivery of funds is because they consider that Block.one is away from the interests of the network and does not keep its promises. They criticize the decline in blockchain activity and the continuing decline in market capitalization.

“Through a supermajority consensus, the EOS network has taken its future into its own hands. This ushers in a new era and highlights the power of the blockchain to enable a community to confront corporate interests that do not align with their own. ‘ he said on twitter Yves La Rose, who heads the ENF.

In a December 11 writing, La Rose said the ENF will continue to lead EOS “as representatives of the world’s largest DAO,” welcoming new investors, developers, companies and individuals. Meanwhile, Block.one co-founder Brock Pierce, assured seeking to reach a favorable agreement with Yves and the ENF.

The news about the action taken by the producer group led to the almost immediate rise of the cryptocurrency EOS, which went from a low of USD 2.85 on December 6 to a maximum of USD 3.76 on December 8.

EOS has appreciated 11.5% in seven days, despite the general decline in the market. The market capitalization is USD 3.23 billion and the daily trade volume is USD 649 million.

EOS reached a high of $ 3.76 on December 8 following the announcement of the blocking of funds to Block.one. Source: Live Coin Watch.

Tron activates beta testing of game that combines GameFi with NFT

The team behind WIN NFT HORSE, a “GameFi + NFT” game launched jointly by TRON, the APENFT Foundation and WinkLink, this December 6 launched open beta tests on the TRON network.

The information was released by the Tron Foundation, indicating that those interested in the tests must enter the multi-chain game, based on horse racing, and complete daily tasks in order to obtain an NFT as a reward.

«For horse fans and horse fans gamefis in our game, we have launched five activities Important: Pass and Win Mystery Boxes, Rank 3v3 to Win Legendary Horse, VIP Upgrade to Win Legendary Horse, Horse Power Competition, and Login to Receive Gifts, ”as explained in a December 10 post.

All these activities They will be active until December 13 and have generated the rise of the cryptocurrency of TRON, TRX, used to participate in the game. Therefore, since the beginning of the tests, the token has been in constant growth. On several occasions during the last seven days, its value has peaked between $ 0.093 and $ 0.094.

On average TRX posted an average rise of more than 8%. The market capitalization is USD 6,562 million and the daily trade volume is USD 835 million.

TRX price reached highs of $ 0.093 and 0.094 on various days of the week and its growth was more than 7%. Source: Live Coin Watch.

NEM updates its wallet under the Harlock fork

Two weeks ago the NEM team announced its seventh network update, called Harlock, which had some bugs in its first attempts, requiring patches.

The plan with this fork is to launch version v0.6.100 of the protocol and activate a process for the merger of the NEM blockchain. as a substring of the new Symbol platform, the enterprise blockchain launched by the NEM project in March 2021.

In the framework of these advances, this December 10 It is announced updating the Symbol wallet in order to adapt the characteristics of the wallet to the new network specifications, in addition to correcting errors from previous versions.

XEM, the network’s cryptocurrency reached increase about 7% in seven days, after reaching a peak of $ 0.151 on December 7. It is a growth that –like that of the rest of the cryptocurrencies of this top– It is observed during this Sunday, December 12.

At press time, XEM’s market capitalization is $ 746 million and daily trade volume is $ 19.2 million.

The value of XEM rose to a high of $ 0.151 on December 7, falling the following days and rising again on December 12. Source: Live Coin Watch.

Polkadot closes the fourth auction of parachains

In a tweet published this December 9, the Polkadot team reported on the closing of the fourth auction of Polkadot parachains, which, they explain, ended with a comfortable victory for the Parallel Finance protocol.

Parallel Finance led 100% of the seven days of the auction, being the project with the largest offer. It will thus join Acala Network, Moonbeam and Astar as the first winners of parachains (small Polkadot blockchais). They will be joined by the winner of the fifth auction to be held in the coming days.

The lease period of these first parachains will begin to run on December 18, as the tweet adds. Total, parachains auctions have generated more than 104 million DOT, about $ 2.8 billion, in data from Parachains.info.

In this context, the DOT cryptocurrency reached increase about 5% in seven days, after reaching a peak of USD 30.88 on December 7. At press time, the market capitalization is USD 30,476 million and the daily trade volume is USD 638 million.