David Vélez: This is how the founder of Nubank became the richest Colombian in the world

David Velez, Nubank Founder and CEO Nubank, the Brazilian FinTech startup, poses outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to celebrate the company’s IPO in New York, US, December 9, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

This week it was known that David Vélez became the richest Colombian in the world, above Luis Carlos Sarmiento. According to what has been stated by Forbes, the entrepreneur currently has a heritage that reaches the US $ 10.2 billion, barely 40 years old. Sarmiento Angulo, the main shareholder of the Aval group, was left behind with his fortune of US $ 9.6 billion. In an interview with Noticias Caracol, Vélez told his story, and gave some recommendations for those who want to venture into or advance their business proposals. It was on December 9 when the Nubank co-founder was listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

In 2013, according to what he told that media outlet, the company was born. The idea arose as a result of the multiple experiences he had had with the financial system. High and exaggerated interest rates led him to create a comfortable and safe space for clients who, like him, had been victims of unpleasant moments. In a small house, located in Sao Paulo, in Brazil, he started his business, regardless of the mistrust that could be generated by the unconventional space to create such a business. “Stop wasting time, I have no time to waste, I’m leaving here,” they came to tell Vélez, on occasion.

“We started in a house where nobody gave anything. From the outside I would see that and say ‘what is this?’ It seems like everything, except a digital bank and the future of banking in Latin America (…) I believe that in Brazil and Latin America, of some 30 conversations I had, 30 said no. In Brazil they told me ‘David, you are Colombian, you are not Brazilian, you do not understand this segment, you do not know what you are doing, you cannot compete against these companies, they are protected, an entrepreneur will never get there’ “, detailed before the microphones of the newscast.

In Brazil

Not everything was bad. Of course, to get to this point, it was the trust of a large majority in the project that made it evolve into the instances in which it finds itself today. Although some criticism came, there were more who decided to invest. “When I had that conversation with investors in Silicon Valley it was the complete opposite. For them, investing with the little one who was going against the giant was the type of story they were looking for “, he recounted.

According to what he explained, the success of his business, among other things, lies in the difference in perspective with the one who created it. I don’t need branches, he didn’t have to hire 100,000 employees, he didn’t have to get expensive buildings. “On the contrary, one can have a super efficient structure,” he argued.

Fortune is not only for him and his employees, on the contrary, he has chosen to donate a part of his earnings to projects in favor of children and youth. He, as he said, was a very lucky person, however, there are people who are not born with the same strength or under the same circumstances. “We believe that a better future for countries like Colombia will be where everyone has the opportunity to succeed”he told the Canal Caracol newscast.

Money, for Vélez, is not everything, in fact, he is aware that as it comes, it goes. The amount of bills does not make someone a better or a worse person, on the contrary, we are all the same, reflects the now richest Colombian in the world.

“One of the things that I have always heard from my parents, and it makes perfect sense, is that, first, no matter how much money you have in your bank account, we are all going to have an end at some point. Nobody can take anything to the grave. Number two, there is a limit to the amount of consumption one can have. We cannot wear two pairs of shoes at the same time ”, he concluded.

The company, in one day, raised 2.6 billion dollars. With stocks rising, the company’s market capitalization exceeds $ 50 billion.

