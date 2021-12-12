Debate use of aspirin for primary prevention in type 2 diabetes

The study also noted the relevance of patient preference.

Taking aspirin every day can reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

The daily use of low-dose aspirin for secondary cardiovascular prevention in people with type 2 diabetes who have had a prior myocardial infarction (MI) or stroke is supported by multiple studies and strongly supported by professional societies, including highlights the International Diabetes Federation (IDF).

“Aspirin should be reserved for secondary prevention in diabetes type 2 “, was the title of a debate at the 2021 virtual meeting of specialists, who additionally mentioned how the American Diabetes Association (ADA), earlier this year recommended 75-162 mg / day of aspirin for that indication.

At the IDF debate on 9 December, Dr. Jane Armitage, Professor of Clinical Trials and Epidemiology and Honorary Consultant in Health and Medicine at the University of Oxford, presented the “yes” argument to reserve only aspirin for prevention secondary for people with diabetes.

It is important to mention that during the discussion that the draft guide from the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) suggests that aspirin for primary prevention is not helpful and should be avoided, at least in people over 60 years.

However, the younger age groups obtained a grade C recommendation, meaning that the decision to take aspirin or not should be individualized with the understanding that the net benefit is small.

For her part, Bianca Rocca, associate professor of pharmacology at the Catholic University School of Medicine in Rome, Italy, took the opposite view. Rocca is author of ESC guidelines / EASD.

Their arguments were based on evidence showing that the aspirin has an additive benefit clear beyond that of statins and antihypertensive therapy on the prevention of a first attack cardiac in people at risk intermediate-high cardiovascular disease, that the safety estimate in the trials is influenced by the definition used for increased bleeding, and that the risk of gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding can be mitigated with medications.

Aspirin should be reserved for secondary cardiovascular prevention

Armitage is an institution that has a personal policy of not accepting personal industry payments. It was ASCEND Principal Investigator, which was sponsored by the University of Oxford and funded by the British Heart Foundation and the UK Medical Research Council.

Armitage began by noting that cardiovascular risk has decreased substantially in recent years in developed countries due to the widespread use of statins and antihypertensive drugs.

“These can cut in half cardiovascular risk in a way safe in healthy people and therefore should be the main factors to consider when reducing cardiovascular risk, “he noted.

On the contrary, “Aspirin is not a completely safe drug because it increases the risk of bleeding. Therefore, if we add these treatments to people who are otherwise well, the risk of harm must be very small and the benefits must be be much greater than the damage. ”

In addition to ASCEND, there have been six more primary prevention trials of aspirin in the modern age of statins / antihypertensives that have enrolled people at intermediate cardiovascular risk, as opposed to healthier people in previous trials. Of these, ASCEND was the only one that showed clear and statistically significant reductions in vascular events, he noted.

Safe aspirin for high-risk patients to reduce the risk of the first event

Rocca began by pointing out that diabetes significantly increases the risk of a major first atherothromboembolic event by approximately twice that of people without diabetes, even with current therapies. “So the problem is, how can we safely prevent the first serious vascular event in each individual patient with type 2 diabetes?”

He noted a recent meta-analysis of individual patient data from 18,162 intermediate to high-risk subjects, including about 40% with diabetes, randomized to fixed-dose combinations of a statin plus two or more antihypertensive drugs versus controls (placebo or usual treatment) with or no aspirin added to the mix.

Aspirin added significant benefit compared to the fixed-dose combination alone, with a 47% risk reduction for the primary endpoint of time to first occurrence of a combination of cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction, stroke, or arterial revascularization, and a period of 5 years, 37 number needed to treat with the combination that includes aspirin.

Source consulted here.