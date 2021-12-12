Dee Gordon signs with Washington Nationals

The Chicago Cubs they signed the utility Dee Gordon with a minor league contract according to sources from the MLB.

It had been announced that Cubs they had released Dee Gordon, who is a net infielder and they didn’t have to keep him on the roster with other prospects.

According to Jeff Passan, the contract was minor league, but it has not yet been revealed how much he will receive if he makes the big team in the MLB 2021.

Utilityman Dee Strange-Gordon and the Washington Nationals are in agreement on a minor league contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. Strange-Gordon was eligible to sign after not playing in big leagues last season. Minor league deals are allowed during the lockout. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 11, 2021

In the past season, Gordon batting for 200. With 3 RBIs in 32 games, he only had 75 at-bats because he had many games that he entered as a substitute to the field.

While in 2021 he is hitting 333. with 1 home run, 2 RBIs, 3 stolen bases and 2 BBs in about 10 games of Triple-A action with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Being released was the best thing that could happen to Dee Gordon, who still has the level of playing in the Major Leagues and with the Chicago Cubs.