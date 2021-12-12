Demonstrate benefit of nitroglycerin in patients with cardiogenic pulmonary edema and respiratory failure

This condition is about the accumulation of fluid in the lung secondary to increased hydrostatic pressure.

Nitroglycerin is a medicine called a vasodilator.

Pulmonary edema is the accumulation of fluid in the lung secondary to increased hydrostatic pressure. It presents with the development of severe dyspnea, tachycardia, and tachypnea, and can occur when systolic blood pressure exceeds 160 mmHg and is associated with decompensated congestive heart failure (CCF).

This condition challenging clinic is handled in a manner acute with diuretics in doses However, a case registered in Puerto Rico demonstrated the benefit of nitroglycerin in high doses and a review of the literature that supports the same.

It was a 63-year-old man with a medical history of hypertension, coronary artery disease, heart failure, chronic kidney disease (CKD) and diabetes mellitus, which presented to the emergency room with dyspnea acute and severe.

According to the case report, the patient was initially treated with a supplement of 100% oxygen and intravenous (IV) nitroglycerin in high dose (30 mcg / min), which was gradually increased until reaching a dose of 120 mcg / min. After 18 minutes of aggressive therapy, the patient’s condition improved and he no longer required mechanical ventilation.

Nitroglycerin is a medicine called a vasodilator. Nitroglycerin ointment prevents angina by relaxing the blood vessels so that the heart exacerbates and therefore does not need as much oxygen.

“The presentation of cardiogenic edema Acute hypertensive requires immediate diagnosis and treatment, even before laboratory test results are available, with the diagnosis based on medical history, physical examination, EKG and chest x-rays. This case has highlighted the benefit of intravenous nitroglycerin at high doses, and the literature review supports this approach to treatment. “emphasize the authors.

Cardiogenic pulmonary edema has an incidence of 10 in 1,000 and has a prevalence of more than 5 million patients in the United States, being responsible for more than 1,000,000 hospital admissions per year, according to literature.

This condition Acute can cause ventricular cardiac dysfunction, ischemia, very high blood pressure, aortic or mitral, and valve dysfunction and acute arrhythmias.

Other treatments for this type of condition are morphine, furosemide, dopamine, among others.

The authors of the case were assigned at the time of the intervention to the Department of Internal Medicine and the Department of Pulmonology and Critical Care of the Municipal Hospital of San Juan and the Department of Cardiology of the Episcopal Center of San Lucas de Ponce.

Access the case here.