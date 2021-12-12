Demonstration: Thousands of people march to “save” a Primary Care unit knocked out by the pandemic | Society

Primary Care has been knocked out by the pandemic. With fewer outbreaks than hospitals, partly because it is not such a good indicator of the severity of the coronavirus, partly because the health authorities do not offer data on its saturation, health centers continue with little face-to-face care, an acute lack of resources and delays in consultations. Thousands of people have taken to the streets this Sunday under the slogan “Save Primary Care” to draw the attention of this reality to the rulers and citizens.

Some 6,000 people have marched in Madrid, according to the Government Delegation. They have come to occupy some 6,000 square meters of the Paseo del Prado road, from the Ministry of Health to Calle Atocha, but with large gaps. With the backing of the big unions and summoned by 110 entities and organizations, they have marched in other provincial capitals, such as Barcelona, ​​Oviedo, Cádiz, Alicante, Castellón, Valencia or Murcia. To these will be added others that will do so later, in the case of Seville, for example, which has demonstrations called for next day 15.

The main demands are to return to total presence and end the saturation that “prevents good health care”, in the words of Marciano Sánchez Bayle, president of the Federation of Associations in Defense of Public Health, one of the convening associations. For this the recipe is more budget and more personal.

EL PAÍS has found that in cities like Madrid, a consultation with the family doctor can take up to two weeks. The Community also maintains ambulatory emergencies closed since March 2020, reports Isabel Valdes. These services performed in 2018, the last year for which data have been provided, 741,072 care, which have had to be referred to saturated hospital emergencies or directly stop being performed, with the consequences that this may have for the health of those affected.

Participants in the demonstration in defense of Primary Care, this Sunday. Bald Elm

Those attending the protest denounce in their manifesto that some administrations have taken advantage of the pandemic to “organize the demand to their liking”, something that is summarized in less face-to-face activity and more interposed activity: telephone, telemedicine or email. “This will have dire consequences for the poorest, oldest and most needy population, because it is the least digitized,” they underline. The consequences are “a loss of prestige of Primary Care” that will result, they predict, in which people who can afford it go to private health.

“We cannot auscultate by phone”

“There are things we can do over the phone, but we cannot auscultate or explore our patients, something key, along with the medical history,” Sánchez Bayle denounces. He gives the example of the detection of sexist violence: “The Ministry of Equality wants to make a plan to detect it in primary school, which is a very good place. But that has to be face-to-face, you have to build trust and intimacy with the woman ”.

Esther Nieto, from the Federation of Family and Community Nursing Associations, explains that attention continues to be very focused on covid and that it has displaced the work they had been doing. “We have dedicated ourselves a lot to screening tests, family follow-ups, processes … And that has been to the detriment of chronic follow-up or home care, which has been left behind. We have also lost the essence of primary nursing, which is prevention. They have not returned to schools and institutes, they have not returned to give talks on health education. And the institutions don’t let you start projects. We have to seek health more than the treatment of the disease, a much broader vision of care ”, he emphasizes.

In statements to the media prior to the mobilization, Unai Sordo, secretary general of Comisiones Obreras, has denounced the cuts suffered by Primary Care for more than a decade. He has asked that at least 7.2% of GDP to finance Health (compared to 6.6% today), and that 25% of that money be allocated to Primary Care. For his part, Pepe Álvarez, leader of the UGT, has underlined the “holes” in healthcare exacerbated in the pandemic and has demanded that deficiencies be covered, for which he has insisted on public investment in Primary Care so that “hospitals work and patients are cared for correctly ”.