Deportivo Cali finalist in BetPlay League 2021: Harold Preciado scorer in home runs | Figures today | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Deportivo Cali became the first finalist team in the BetPlay II-2021 League this Saturday, after beating Junior 2-0, adding 13 points and becoming unattainable in Group A of the semifinal home runs.

Since Rafael Dudamel arrived, Cali has shone as a collective. However, one of the individualities that has shone is Harold Preciado, scorer of the Verdiblanco team in League II, but that exploded in the home runs.

With 11 goals, Preciado escorts Fernando Uribe in the scorers’ table, as the Millonarios forward adds 12 annotations.

Harold Preciado he scored 5 goals in the ‘all against all’: two he scored when coach Alfredo Arias was there, and three with Dudamel as coach.

The scorers will always be important in a team, but their real hierarchy is demonstrated in the final instances; This is how Preciado appeared in the home run to take Cali to the final. His figures are impressive!

Preciado has scored 6 goals in 5 dates of the home run. In all Cali matches in this phase, he scored, marking teams of the stature of Junior and Nacional in the two seats and in the Palmaseca stadium.

In the triumph against Nacional at Atanasio Girardot, the only away victory for Cali (so far) in the home run, Harold -27 years old- scored a double for 1-2 that eliminated purslane and left the sugar Bowl.

Thus, Preciado already knows that he has two more games to reach glory with Deportivo Cali and be the top scorer in League II.