Devastating Review of Italy’s “Worst Michelin Restaurant” Goes Viral

In a scathing review of Italy’s “worst Michelin-starred restaurant,” a food blogger recounted being served twelve types of foam and a dessert in a plaster cast of the chef’s mouth throughout a tasting menu. of 27 plates.

In his viral review published Wednesday titled “Bros., Lecce: We ate in the worst Michelin star restaurant of all time “, the blogger of The Everywhereist Geraldine DeRuiter details most of the dishes that she and her husband ate together with six friends, and asks readers not to visit the restaurant.

DeRuiter called the experience a dinner play, but no dinner, and a play “very, very expensive,” which made her feel like a character in a Charles Dickens novel.

“Because (I can’t communicate this enough) nothing even resembling a real meal was served,” he wrote in his review.

“Some ‘plates’ were sheets of edible paper. Some drinks were glasses of vinegar. Everything tasted fishy, ​​even the dishes without fish. And almost everything, even these noodles, which was by far the most substantial dish ever served, was cold, ”the food blogger wrote.

His account was supported by photos of the food he was served, with most appearing to be much smaller than the recommended portion or not looking appetizing.

“Maybe the staff just ran out of food that night. Maybe they mistook our table for their former lovers. Maybe they were drunk, ”DeRuiter surmised.

“But they served us twelve types of foam, something I can only describe as ‘oyster bread that tasted like Newark airport’ and a teaspoon of salty olive-flavored ice cream,” he said.

The blogger and writer explained that there is no menu at Bros. Guests receive only a newsprint with a QR code that leads to a video featuring one of the chefs, with no explanation about the menu at all.

“… presumably, on a black background, speaking directly to the camera about things that have nothing to do with food,” he added.

The review adds: “Occasionally [el chef] he used the restaurant’s proper name as an adverb, like a Smurf would. This means that you cannot ask for anything other than the tasting menu, but also that you are at the mercy of the waiters to explain what the hell is going on ”.

In a strange explanation, the servers said that one of the dishes, which looked like a “fried cheese ball”, was made from “stale ricotta”.

Given this, the blogger asked: “Excuse me, did you say rancid? You mean … fermented? Aged?”.

“No. Stale. “

“Okay, but I think something may have been lost in the translation. Because it can’t be… ”, he continued.

“Rancid”, Clarified the waiter.

Another plate of “Citrus foam” served in a plaster mold from the chef’s mouth, was served to diners, said the blogger.

“In the absence of utensils, we were told to lick it from the chef’s mouth, a scene that I’m sure was stolen from an Eastern European horror movie,” DeRuiter said.

In the end, after detailing several of the dishes, the blogger left a recommendation for her readers.

“Recommendation: don’t eat here. I cannot express this enough. This was by itself one of the worst losses of money in my entire career as a travel and food writer bua ha ha ha ha ha ha, oh my God, “she concluded.

The review went viral shortly after the food writer from The New Yorker, Helen Rosner, share it on Twitter and express her surprise.

Several users began to share the review. Actress Kristen Johnston said, “I wanted to throw up and laugh and clap all at the same time.”

One of the users wrote: “If a waiter hands me this, I’m not kidding, I would immediately set the restaurant on fire.”

But nevertheless, The blogger’s experience contrasts sharply with that of other users who posted their reviews on the Internet.

“The restaurant, food and service were excellent. If you like high-end dining experiences, this is the place. Thanks to the staff for a great lunch and a great memory of the food of Lecce and Puglia ”, reviewed a visitor on TripAdvisor.

Another local guide said that the place is “very original” and has a unique cuisine. They added that the chef is extremely talented, especially in molecular techniques.

