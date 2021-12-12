Devices that are turned off also consume energy and this costs you

If you are one of those who leaves the charger connected, television or any type of electronic device even if they are turned off, you should know that they also consume Energy even if they are turned off.

Some devices tend to spend most of the time connected and This causes the energy expenditure to be greater when turning them on.

Many people believe that because they are off, they do not generate any type of expense, but the truth is that it is not like that, because this it reflects as if you were using a 60 watt bulb.

How do you know that your appliance uses energy when it is off?

According to the Electric Energy Saving Trust you must keep in mind certain aspects to know if your appliances consume energy while they are off.

If you have remote control, spend.

In case of having an external source of electricity supply.

When it works with rechargeable batteries.

If the wire near the contact heats up.

It does not have an on / off button.

It has a digital display.

How much does the appliance cost for energy?

When it comes to a cell phone charger, the cost is 2.3 kilowatts, which is it is equivalent to 2 pesos per year.

An air conditioner consumes 7.9 kwh, this it is reflected in 7 pesos per year.

Audio systems use 14.5 kwh which it is equal to 13 pesos of light.

A screen has an expenditure of 26.8 kwh that they are 23 pesos.

The microwave uses 27 kWh in a state of rest, which it is equal to 24 extra pesos a year.

What can you do about it?

According to what the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office dictates is that the first thing people must do is unplug appliances once they are no longer in use.

It is important not to connect one multicontact to another, as this generates an electrical overload.

When buying an electronic device It is advisable to check the yellow label to find out how much is your consumption.

Too You should make sure that they bring a Trust for Saving Electricity label, as this guarantees its energy efficiency.

Avoid wasting electricity, as this affects your pocketbook and can destabilize your personal finances.

Are you interested in knowing more? Enter the networks of Oink Oink.