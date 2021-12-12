Díaz-Canel: we are going to open 2022 with hope and joy ›Cuba› Granma

«We are going to open 2022 with hope; We are going to open 2022 with joy, because we can recover, based on everything we have achieved and everything we have planned.

This certainty was shared this Saturday by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, with the highest authorities of the Party and the Government of the country, during the meeting of the temporary working group for the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, where the actions that have been designed for the upcoming holidays were also analyzed.

There are enough political motivations, enough experiences of a hard year, that allow us to celebrate a new anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution with a concept of victory, valued the Head of State. And the victory is, fundamentally, he stressed, in the fact of having faced and controlled the pandemic, in which a great merit corresponds to the vaccines.

Despite the measures to intensify the blockade, the Revolution continues, he emphasized. It is true that we have a complex situation of shortages – he acknowledged – but imagine how we would be if we had not successfully faced the enemy’s plans. “Today those who are upset, those who are frustrated, those who have no hope are them,” he stressed.

And with that spirit of victory, he stressed, we are going to celebrate the anniversary of the Revolution and the new year, both: as a country, as a nation, as a municipality, as a territory and as a family. “This is a family celebration, there is a great family that is all of Cuba.”

As part of the many activities that have been designed in the country for the festivities, the President of the Republic insisted on those that must be carried out to support the most vulnerable. He also highlighted the need to continue work in the neighborhoods and prioritize actions in the territories in order to increase supplies and lower prices, both tasks that many of us can do if we work together.

He also drew attention to activities aimed at young people and children. The latter, ”he said,“ have been subjected to tremendous stress, isolated, subjected only to the rigors of family life, and now they can have a moment of relaxation, of joy, with a group of activities designed for them.

Our young people, he stressed, also saw their possibilities of enjoyment limited and they deserve to take them up again. And above all they deserve recognition for the role they have played and the way in which they joined together with the people to face COVID-19: in the red zone, helping the vulnerable, in internationalist missions, and in the entire defense battle of the revolution.

They deserve recognition – he emphasized – for all that they have shown as confidence for the future.

“We are going to the 63rd anniversary of a Revolution that, at 63 years old, is a young Revolution and will continue to be young”

Meeting of the temporary working group for prevention Photo: Revolution Studies

WE CONTROL THE PANDEMIC, BUT THE VIRUS HAS NOT DISAPPEARED

The behavior of the epidemic in Cuba shows —for several weeks— a tendency to control that demands greater responsibility from all, in order to make the containment that has been achieved of the virus sustainable.

When commenting on the most significant figures of the day, the Minister of Public Health, José Angel Portal Miranda, highlighted the sustained decrease observed in the incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in all provinces in the last 15 days, a period in which 1 625 cases were reported in the country.

Decreasing behavior is also shown in other aspects: this Saturday 334 people were admitted for being infected with the virus, 50 less than the previous day; and 14 patients were in serious or critical condition, a week ago the figure was 23.

When exchanging with the authorities of each of the country’s territories, President Díaz-Canel recognized in a particular way the control of the epidemic that has been achieved in Mayabeque, where for eight consecutive days no new infections with COVID have been reported. 19.

On the contrary, this Saturday it was observed on the Isle of Youth that, after several months with a control of the virus, its epidemiological indicators have begun to deteriorate and nine cases were reported on the day. “For a municipality, with your population, at the time the country is there, that’s a lot,” considered the Head of State.

“In the last seven days they have had cases in all of them, what happened?” The president wanted to know. From the Isle of Youth it was learned that contagions have begun to be detected from the investigation carried out on travelers and the control of two active outbreaks where violations of the established protocols were verified, which generated 50 cases.

Faced with the admission of these patients to their homes, President Díaz-Canel insisted on the importance of achieving this measure effectively there, because otherwise the number of patients will multiply. “The basic working groups of primary care have to be alert,” he emphasized.

We have controlled the pandemic, but the virus is – he stressed – now we have to continue to apply and carry out the measures rigorously, because if not, we will throw away all the vaccination efforts that have been made in Cuba.